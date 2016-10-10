Tuesday is final day to get discount fair tickets

Today is the last day to save money on admission and rides at the South Carolina State Fair.
After today, admission will go from $7 to $10 and pay-one-price vouchers for unlimited rides will go from $25 to $30 ($35 on weekends).
The fair opens Wednesday and runs through Oct. 23.
Free entry is offered this year for retired, active military and dependents with current IDs as well as children ages 5 and under (with paying adult). Admission is $1 (cash only) for everyone on Wednesday's opening day, with tickets available only at the gate.
Now in its 147th year, the fair will continue its tradition of providing fall fun with rides, games, animal shows, exhibits and sickeningly delicious foods.
With a forecasted high of 74 degrees Wednesday, it’ll be the perfect temperature for your first bite of fried Oreos, a round of ring toss at the Carnival Midway or a scream-filled ride on the new, high-flying Freak Out.
Buy admission tickets and ride vouchers at www.SCStateFair.org or Walgreens.
Pepsi Grandstand concert tickets also are on sale now at www.SCStateFair.org. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Alabama are among the featured performers.
The fairgrounds will also feature unique Snapchat geofilters throughout the fair.
Dates and hours
For admission gates and buildings; Midway hours may differ.
Wednesday, Oct. 12; Sunday, Oct. 16: Noon-10 p.m.
Thursday-Friday, Oct. 13-14; Monday, Oct. 17; Friday, Oct. 21: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15; Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 18-19; Thursday, Oct. 20; Saturday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23: Noon-9 p.m.
Pay to park
Parking in the fairgrounds lot is $5 (cash only).
Youth entrance policy
All youth under age 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent 21 and older to be admitted to the fair after 6 p.m.
Anyone age 18 and older may be asked to show a valid driver’s license for proof of age to be admitted without a parent after 6 p.m.
Anyone age 18 and older without a valid driver’s license and not accompanied by a parent will not be admitted after 6 p.m.
And in case you were wondering...
There will be a University of South Carolina home football game during the fair this year.
The Gamecocks host UMass Saturday, Oct. 22.
Everyone with game tickets will be admitted free before kickoff, but there will be no reserved parking in the fairgrounds parking lot.
