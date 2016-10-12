Best of the rest: Events for October 12 and beyond

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday at Richland Library Main. If you are hearing more sniffles and coughs, you are not alone. With cold and flu season officially underway, Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens Pharmacy to offer free, flu shots now through November. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone ages 12 and over. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/main
NIGHTTIME ASTRONOMY — BEGINNER ASTRONOMY: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Main. Join us outside of Richland Library Main for a nighttime astronomy session and an introduction to beginning astronomy. We will be looking through the library’s three different telescopes at the Moon, Saturn, and Mars. Weather and clear sky conditions permitting. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/main
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Nick Brewer. Each will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
SECOND ANNUAL BLUZ CRUZ: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday aboard the Spirit of Lake Murray from the Hollow Creek Marina. Pre-boarding party starting at 5:30 p.m., featuring moonshine tasting from the Hollow Creek Distillery. The three featured blues artists are: Mattie Phiffer, Freddie Vanderford and Brandon Turner. Parking is at 103 Rocky Ridge Rd. (off 378) in Leesville. The spirit shuttle will take you down to the boat.
PANEL DISCUSSION AND BOOK SIGNING FOR “OPERATION LOST TRUST”: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Lourie Center. As part of its Wine and Unwind program, the Lourie Center will host John Crangle and several colleagues, Bart Daniel, Rep. Candy Waites, Andy Shain, and Jack Kuenzie, for a panel discussion and book signing. The panel consists of individuals who were peripheral to the events outlined in the book, during the period from 1989 to 2001. Operation Lost Trust was the largest and worst public corruption scandal in the history of South Carolina. Using a sting operation conducted by U.S. Attorney Bart Daniel and the FBI prosecuted and convicted 28 defendants of federal crimes, including 17 legislators, two executive branch officials, and 6 lobbyists. Those convicted were prosecuted for such crimes as racketeering, bribery, extortion, criminal conspiracy, and narcotics. Questions and comments from the audience are welcome. A book signing with Crangle will follow the panel discussion. Refreshments will be available. The event is free and open to the public. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971, http://louriecentersc.com/
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
4TH ANNUAL PIZZA AT THE PARK: Noon-2 p.m. Friday at Heathwood Park. SC Whitmore School is holding their annual pizza party. Whitmore is a free, virtual charter public high school that was founded in 2011 and aims to engage students in mastery learning. The event is open to all and serves as one of the first field trips for students enrolled in the virtual school. Pizza at the Park gives students an opportunity to meet their peers, faculty, and other families enrolled in SCWS while giving the community a chance to learn about the school. 800 Abelia Rd.
POST HURRICANE PARTY: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Gallery West. The weather was not our friend this past Friday evening, so we’ve decided to throw a post hurricane party. Enjoy a glass of wine or tea, sink your teeth into Noelle’s yummy morsels and see what’s new at Gallery West. Shop ahead for the holidays, or treat yourself to a well-deserved “survived the storm” gift! 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
LOVE JONES, THE MUSICAL: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at The Township Auditorium. What happens after love at first sight? That’s exactly what we find out as Chrisette Michele, Musiq Soulchild, Marsha Ambrosius and more join forces to tell the classic and iconic love story of Darius Whitehall and Nina Mosley in Love Jones, the Musical. Tickets range from $46-$81. Groups of 15 or more receive $3 off each ticket. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.thetownship.org/events
EVG’S STAND FOR HOPE: 7:30-11 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo. The Gilger family of Columbia will host an adult lemonade stand to honor childhood cancer survivors 7-year-old Edie Gilger and her mother, Emily. Both Edie and Emily are neuroblastoma survivors. EVG’s Stand for Hope will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit that funds childhood cancer research. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and specialty lemonade cocktails will be available. One of South Carolina’s most popular bands, The Blue Dogs, will perform. There will a silent auction and a ton of fun, all to support pediatric cancer research and awareness. $75 per person. 21 and older only. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. www.evgstandforhope.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
REGIONAL RECYCLE DAY: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Irmo High School. Lexington and Richland County residents will have the opportunity to recycle electronics, household hazardous waste, tires, scrap metal and shred paper documents. There will also be a statewide collection of household and farmer pesticides. No commercial or business drop-offs will be accepted. 6671 St. Andrews Rd. For more information or volunteer opportunities, contact Lexington County Solid Waste Management, (803) 755-3325, www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste
THE AUNTIE KAREN FOUNDATION’S 14TH ANNUAL YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS CONFERENCE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the David A. Swinton Center, 1616 Oak St. and the Benedict College Business Development Center, 2601 Read St. This one day event serves as a world-class conference to bring youth 7—22 from across the state and region together to gain skills in areas not traditionally afforded to them. Each year, up to 150 students from across the region participate in this thought provoking conference, which is offered through a cooperative effort between the Auntie Karen Foundation, Benedict College School of Business, and various community sponsors. This year’s theme is “Electing Your Future”. We will provide information to conference participants concerning the election process and the importance of voting, as well as subject areas that include: identifying entrepreneurial skills, step-by-step approach to creating and managing a business, marketing your business, and understanding business finance tools. In addition, students will interact with community, business, sports, and entertainment leaders. Registered participants will receive breakfast and lunch. $25 per student; group rate (10+), $17 per student. (803) 748-7124, http://www.auntiekaren.org/young-entrepreneurs-2016-registration
AEROFEST 2016: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport. View warbird aircraft and vintage motorcycles. Plane rides available for a fee. Food trucks, face painting and a jump house for kids. 1400 Jim Hamilton Blvd. (803) 771-7915
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
MONDAY, OCT. 17
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Guests are invited to “The Wizard of Oz” 4-D experience, Spooky Live Sky Tour in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and HalloScream Laser Lights in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Museum Ghost Tours, are every Tuesday night in October, free with membership or general admission. Night Sky Observing, weather permitting. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Comments