5 new things at this year’s State Fair

How much fun can you have for a buck?
Wednesday is your chance to find out, with the opening of the State Fair – and gate admission of just $1 for everyone. The fair runs through Oct. 23. Wednesday’s hours are noon-10 p.m., Midway hours are 3-11 p.m.
To get you ready, we’ve put together five new things to check out during this year’s 147th fair:
Savory sundaes
No ice cream here – think savory toppings like meats, vegetables and cheeses. These sundaes, at DeAnna’s Food Concession Stand, are among several new fair foods this year. Pulled pork sundae, anyone?
Thrills and chills
Among the new rides this year are two for the younger set – Charlie Chopper helicopters for kids, and the spinning Tornado for tweens – as well as the 70-foot-high Freak Out, a pendulum in the sky just for those who are looking for a thrill.
More Pay-One-Price (POP) ride days
This year, you can ride for a whole day with the Pay-One-Price wristband – even on weekends ($30; $35 weekends).
Lunch at the fair
One of the best fair promotions is the weekday Lunch at the Fair. It will cost you a bit more this year – $10 cash – but if you arrive by noon and leave by 2 p.m., you will still get it back.
Marsh Tacky horses
South Carolina’s “heritage horse,” the Marsh Tacky, is new to the fair this year and will give a performance. Marsh Tacky bloodlines can be traced to the Spanish Colonial horses that arrived with early American settlers in the 1500s, the fair notes, and while small in stature, they became the main workhorse for residents of the coastal lowlands.
The performance starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 22, just before the noon USC-UMass football game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Show your unused football ticket at the fair gate prior to the noon kickoff and get into the fair free.
