Music in the Midlands: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alabama, Dave Britt

State Fair music
The fair’s music lineup is thinner than last year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t worthwhile concerts happening. Plus, four of the six Pepsi Grandstand concerts are free. Alabama and Lynyrd Skynyrd are sure to be big draws, and there’s also folk/soul/pop singer Aloe Blacc, country singer Dustin Lynch, Christian pop duo for King & Country, and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.
The fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. Check www.scstatefair.org for concert times and ticket prices.
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Claude Bourbon: A classically trained musician who fuses genres into one acoustic guitar performance.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward St. $15. www.uucoffeehouse.org
Dave Britt: After enrolling in Berklee College of Music Online last year, Britt has enjoyed what he calls “the most prolific time of my songwriting career.” His burst of songwriting has produced a new album, “Burning in the Afterglow,” recorded at Jam Room Studios and mixed at Cory Plaugh’s House Studios. There will be a CD release party at Art Bar with Analog Moon, Flood and Mississippi Kites.
9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $7. www.artbarsc.com
The Reggie Sullivan Band: The final show in the Rhythm on the River concert series, with Eric Bettencourt.
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at Riverwalk Amphitheatre, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.cwcchamber.com/
USC Symphony Orchestra: Back by popular demand, the USC Symphony Orchestra will perform Signature Editions (think “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones”) of legendary American composer John Williams.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $30 general public; $25 seniors; $8 students. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
