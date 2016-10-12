Go Columbia

October 12, 2016 10:34 AM

Here’s where to find meals and deals during Restaurant Week Columbia

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com; @foodsusan

As if we didn’t have enough to digest with all the new foods at the S.C. State Fair.

Also this week, we’ve got a fall edition of Restaurant Week Columbia, running Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

If you are familiar with Restaurant Week South Carolina, Restaurant Week Columbia works the same way: Local restaurants offer special or discounted menus in the hope of enticing customers to partake of some delicious food in what has become a slower time of year.

“The Columbia-area restaurants have wanted to do a second restaurant week for some time,” said Susan Walter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, adding that it is common for bigger cities to have more than one restaurant week a year.

“We asked owners what other time became a slow period, and the answer was fair week.”

More than 20 restaurants are participating – some for lunch, some for dinner, some for both.

Among participating restaurants

Blue Fin Seafood Restaurant & Bar, 461-4 Town Center Place, Village at Sandhill. www.bluefinrestaurantandbar.com

Blue Marlin, 1200 Lincoln St. www.bluemarlincolumbia.com

Carolina Ale House, 708 Lady St. www.carolinaalehouse.com

Cellar on Greene, 2001-D Greene St. www.cellarongreene.com

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 1508 Main St. www.cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com

Lizard’s Thicket locations, www.lizardsthicket.com

M Grille, 530 Lady St. www.gomgrille.com

M Kitchen, 340 Columbiana Drive. www.yourmkitchen.com

Michaels Cafe and Catering, 1620 Main St. www.michaelscafecatering.com

Motor Supply Co. Bistro, 920 Gervais St. www.motorsupplycobistro.com

Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe, 2001-A Greene St. www.mrfriendlys.com

Original Pancake House, Trenholm Plaza. www.originalpancakehouse.com

Palm Tree Grill, The Embassy Suites Hotel, 200 Stoneridge Drive

Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria, 1202 Main St. www.personapizza.com

Publico Kitchen & Tap, 2013 Greene St. www.publicokitchenandtap.com

Ristorante Divino, 803 Gervais St. www.ristorantedivino.com

Saluda’s Restaurant, 715 Saluda Ave. www.saludas.com

Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar, 841 Sparkleberry Lane. www.solsticekitchen.com

Sure Fire Tacos & Tortilla Grill, 916 Gervais St. www.surefiretacos.com

Terra, 100 State St., West Columbia. www.terrasc.com

Tijuana Flats, 109 Percival Road. www.tijuanaflats.com/columbia

Tin Lizzy’s, 700 Gervais St. www.tinlizzyscantina.com

Tombo Grille, 4517 Forest Drive. www.tombogrille.com

Villa Tronco, 1213 Blanding St., www.villatronco.com

Restaurant Week Columbia

Thursday, Oct. 13-Sunday, Oct. 23

Check www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com for a complete listing and specials.

