How We Go Columbia: The team at Flock and Rally

Six years ago, Debi Schadel, a former freelance marketing and event planning professional, and Tracie Broom, a former writer and editor, joined forces to found Flock and Rally – a boutique, women-owned, do-it-all public relations, marketing, branding, social media and event planning agency.
The two have since hired three additional women – Chloe Rodgers, Rachel Carter and Ashley Cady – to fill out their team.
This year, Flock and Rally is receiving a Palmetto Award from the South Carolina chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators.
EAT
Tracie: We have so many chefs here who go the Slow Food route of supporting “good, clean and fair” foodways, so I try to support chef-driven spots like Motor Supply and Spotted Salamander. We love conscientious caterers like Joe Turkaly, Farm to Table Event Co. and Scott Hall Catering, whose X Marks the Spot pop-up dinners are beyond cool. Lately my go-to chill zone is Za’s on Devine, for a free-range, organic chicken Caesar and a glass of Acrobat pinot gris on the patio. I live for the Turkish manto dumplings at Ariana’s and can’t wait to try the South American food at Arepazo in Cayce.
DRINK
Chloe: As a caffeine fiend, I’m often hitting up Drip or Cool Beans for iced coffee or The Wired Goat for a latte. I love grabbing a Gin’s Juice when I’m strolling Soda City Market. I’m always looking for places with outdoor seating and Wifi, so I’m loving River Rat Brewery’s porch now that it’s cooler out. If I’m feeling fancy, I’ll sit at the bar at Motor Supply and let Josh Streetman be my cocktail spirit guide. I also love Champagne Tuesdays at Cellar on Greene, the sangria at 116 State and The Whig after First Thursdays on Main. You can never go wrong with margaritas at Cantina 76, and – once in a while – a white Russian at Nightcaps is key.
PLAY
Debi: I like to support the great nonprofit events around the Midlands such as the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner, or the Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ benefit for Historic Columbia’s Palladium Society. I love events hosted by the Columbia Design League, Central Carolina Community Foundation, 1 Million Cups, AMA Columbia and WREN. On the weekends, you’ll see me riding in my golf cart from a workout at FIT Columbia to hit estate sales and Soda City Market. At night we attend shows at Harbison Theatre, Trustus or The Nickelodeon. In December, I get very excited for our Crafty Feast indie craft fair.
LISTEN
Rachel: It’s cool when you can catch a local band like Dear Blanca, ET Anderson or Can’t Kids at New Brookland Tavern or Art Bar, or a touring band at Music Farm. Five Points is also a lovely place to get an earful, between the Five after Five series, Speakeasy, and the sounds of the bubbling fountain. I love Columbia’s big, free music festivals like S.C. Pride, Famously Hot New Year and the Jam Room Music Festival, where the Mountain Goats, Brave Baby and a bunch of other neat bands are playing this year.
SEE
Ashley: My ultimate view is a Carolina sunset over the Gervais Street bridge, but I love Columbia Riverfront Park and the Cayce/West Columbia Riverwalk as well. My newest place for a beautiful view is over a cold drink at a Fireflies game, or across the street on the porch at SOCO in the historic Bakery at BullStreet. On the weekends, I love to check out the State Museum’s latest blockbuster and the Columbia Museum of Art. 701 Center for Contemporary Art has an unbelievable roundup of South Carolina artists, including some greatest hits from ARTFIELDS 2016.
