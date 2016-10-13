At Trinity Episcopal, familiar faces create bounty for shoppers

For nearly seven decades Trinity Episcopal Cathedral has gifted Columbia with its bazaar.
In more ways than one.
While Saturday’s bazaar itself is a much anticipated event by many, the money raised goes to community charities.
“There are a number of things I like about the bazaar that make it fun,” said Tim Jones, dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. “Booths with local crafts, live music, great food, home canned pickles and jams, second hand clothes and home items.
“But, also I appreciate that all proceeds go to local charities and ministries. That means the bazaar is not only a fun event, it’s also a significant event in the life of our community. Trinity Episcopal Cathedral takes seriously its presence in Columbia and this is one way we believe we make a difference.”
This year, proceeds from the bazaar go to God’s Storehouse, Mental Illness Recovery Center (MIRCI), Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter and Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands.
Proceeds are generated several ways. The bazaar has frozen foods (homemade casseroles), baked goods, needlework (blankets, smocked dresses, ornaments, all handmade by Trinity parishioners), a “Cherished Closet” (gently used boutique children’s clothes), sports (gently used sporting equipment), garden items, pickles, and art.
“One of the highlights this year is the return of ‘Trinkets and Treasures’,” said Jessica Shand, the bazaar co-chair. “This booth will fill the gymnasium and includes everything from fine china, antique furniture, pots and pans, lamps, bicycles, toys, and much more. All of these items are donated by Trinity parishioners.
“Also returning is the Bargain Basement (used clothing), Fine Threads (gently used high-end fashions) and books.”
Sidewalk shoppes will feature local artists selling one-of-a-kind jewelry, painting and crafts, along with a silent auction. A barbecue lunch and tours of the historic cathedral also are offered.
Jones is one of several familiar names associated with Trinity’s Bazaar.
“The Trinity Bazaar began sixty-eight years ago with the purpose of showcasing the talents of Trinity’s parishioners, while providing an opportunity for deeper fellowship and giving to those in need,” Shand says. “The contributions of Howard Duvall, who makes pickles to sell year after year, and Walter Edgar, who guides book sales, help to keep this tradition alive.
“These men have spent their lifetime serving our state and the Midlands community and we are thrilled to have them as a part of the bazaar each year.”
Here is a look at three folks you may recognize and their contributions to the 68th annual Trinity Bazaar:
Dean Timothy Jones
Jones will be playing the banjo and mandolin at the bazaar. He will perform with a band made up of church members.
“I don’t play often at the church,” Jones said. “I’ll play at picnics, the bazaar … for social events.
“It’s fun. I think it’s good for people to see me doing something other than stand up front preaching a sermon or leading worship,” he said.
Jones learned to play the mandolin first, then the banjo while living in Nashville, Tenn. He came to Trinity four years ago, and formed the band a year later.
Band members have rotated a bit among church members. The only name they’ve ever been tagged with is “Timmy J. and the Shoestrings,” so dubbed after one musician used a shoestring to repair his instrument.
Jones and the band will play bluegrass music and “old-time” mountain music.
Walter Edgar
Who better to help organize the book sale portion of the bazaar other than renowned historian and author Walter Edgar?
“We have some real treasures,” Edgar said. There will be South Carolina and Southern history books, as well as mysteries, adventure and romance books.
“We have some really incredible books and have them organized and priced reasonably,” he said. “We hope they’ll find a good home.”
Edgar said his love of books made this a perfect bazaar task for him.
Howard Duvall
The Columbia City Councilman has a not-quite-so-secret talent: He makes delicious artichoke chow chow.
And it will be available at the Trinity Bazaar.
“The recipe has been in my mother’s family for generations,” Duvall said. “ I grew up helping with the pickling every year. When I returned to Cheraw in 1969 from four years in the Air Force, I would help my mother with the process each year.
“I gradually began to be the ‘lead cook’ as mother got older. I moved to Columbia in 1986 to work with Governor (Dick) Riley but would return home each fall to do the pickling. I would make four batches on the weekend, about 60 pints.”
Over the years, Duvall has added some extra ingredients but the base is still there. “The family does not like me to experiment with new additions,” he said.
Each year, he makes about 75 pints of artichoke chow chow.
“We give 48 pints to Trinity and the sisters claim some of the remainder,” Duvall said. “We also do a mustard/vinegar barbecue sauce and another just vinegar-based, and several other recipes depending on what is available.”
Duvall’s sisters are big fans of the chow chow, and “lots of Trinity friends now love the artichoke chow chow as much as my family.”
If you go
Trinity Bazaar
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
WHERE: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter St.
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: www.trinitysc.org
