Corn pancakes, free cookies and dinner with a view

AREPAZO LATIN FOOD: Brother and sister team Jorge and Marisol Barboza have added some South American flair to Cayce with the opening of Arepazo Latin Food Venezuelan restaurant. Arepazo offers up traditional Venezuelan foods such as arepas (corn pancake served as a sandwich), cachapas (traditional Venezuelan and Colombian dish made from corn), fried plantains and, of course, the ever-popular Latin American pastry-filled empanada.
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 904 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce. www.facebook.com/Arepazo-Latin-Food-1602900150032558/
HENRY’S RESTAURANT & BAR: The popular restaurant is opening a third Midlands area location at 2108 State St. in Cayce.
Henry Lees – who previously served as general manager at Jake’s on Devine – opened Henry’s at 2865 Devine St. in 2011 and the restaurant quickly made a name for itself as having some of the best burgers in the capital city. Two years later, Lees opened a second location in Northeast Richland at 111 Sparkleberry Crossing.
“We are thrilled to announce that we are growing,” a Henry’s Facebook post reads. “We have already felt so welcomed by the City of Cayce and are excited about being a part of making Cayce a great place to live and dine.”
Henry’s Cayce newest location is expected to open by year’s end.
Foodie events
LAKE CAROLINA WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL: Live food demonstrations from local chefs; food tastings from Spotted Salamander, Crescent Olive and Trader Joe’s; wines from Sam’s Fine Wine & Spirits; craft beers from Craft and Draft. Proceeds benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands.
2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at The Lake House at Lake Carolina, 1090 Ballard Drive. $35 adults, $15 children (ages 12 and under). www.eventbrite.com
CAMDEN HARVEST FARM TO TABLE DINNER: This dinner is part of a fundraising effort to build a permanent pavilion at the Camden Farmers Market.
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House, 222 Broad St., Camden. $100, available Saturdays at the Kershaw County Farmers Market, 222 Broad St.; or Monday-Saturday at Camden City Market, 821 Broad St. info@camdencitymarket.com or (803) 272-0789.
2nd ANNUAL GERVAIS STREET BRIDGE DINNER: A seated multi-course dinner for 1,000 with cocktails, beer and wine in the center of the bridge spanning the Congaree River. Proceeds will benefit Congaree Riverkeeper, Canoeing for Kids, Heroes in Blue and Harvest Hope Food Bank.
4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. $150, with reserved tables starting at $2,500 (for eight people). www.gervaisstreetbridgedinner.com
FREE COOKIES: Insomnia Cookies celebrates the opening of the chain’s 100th location by offering customers a free traditional cookie with any purchase, all day long (in-store and delivery). The store in Five Points delivers to most of downtown Columbia and surrounding areas until 3 a.m. (check out the map)
9 a.m.-3 a.m. in store, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. delivery, Monday, Oct. 24 at Insomnia Cookies, 2013 Devine St. www.insomniacookies.com
