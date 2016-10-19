Local horror filmmaker Tommy Faircloth on his favorite things in Columbia

Tommy Faircloth is a Columbia-based filmmaker who has a passion for creating scary movies.
Faircloth attended the University of South Carolina and has written and directed several award-winning films such as “The Cabin,” “Dollface,” “Generation Ax” and the cult classic “Crinoline Head.”
He is about to unleash his latest creation, “Family Possessions,” a paranormal thriller, just in time for Halloween. The local red carpet premiere will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at Tapp’s Arts Center.
EAT
I love spicy food – the hotter, the better. Needless to say, Indian food is one of my favorites, and so I really enjoy going to Two Gingers on Bush River Road, where I order the Chicken Tikka Masala.
DRINK
If I have friends come in to town, it’s always fun to start out at the Rooftop Lounge at the Sheraton on Main Street. There is a great view of the city and you can also stop at The Vault Martini Bar on the way out.
PLAY
In the summer, having access to a river is a must. If I am not camping somewhere on the weekend, going kayaking down the Saluda River is another fun option. Having access to the river via Saluda Shoals Park is really perfect. The water is always cold but it’s a great time.
LISTEN
I love the fact that Columbia has a Music Farm now. I used to travel often to Charleston for shows but now those same shows usually make a stop in Columbia now. Besides music, it’s always fun to stop at the Capital Club for a fun drag show, too. Don’t forget to bring your dollar bills.
SEE
Riverbanks Zoo is one of the best in the country and it’s here in my backyard. I love animals and I remember first going there on field trips as a kid in elementary school. With the new exhibits and recent expansions added along with the zip lines now that go across the river, it’s really a fun place to go and spend a weekend afternoon.
