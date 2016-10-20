Music in the Midlands: Lecrae, Afrobeats and dance parties

Lecrae
The Grammy Award-winning Christian rapper kicks off his “Destination Tour” in Columbia.
His 2014 release, “Anomaly,” became the first-ever album at the top of both the Billboard 200 and the gospel charts simultaneously. Lecrae has shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, as well as hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, Rakim and Common. This summer, he signed a major record deal with Columbia Records, so you’ll no doubt be hearing more of him.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $25 in advance, $28 day of show. www.musicfarm.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Mustache Brothers: The band will play bluegrass classics and modern favorites at Historic Columbia’s The Palladium Society at the 13th annual Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ fundraiser. The annual celebration will also feature grub from Yellow Dog Barbecue; specialty drinks by Bourbon; and an assortment of silent auction items.
7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Robert Mills House & Gardens, 1616 Blanding St. $20 for Palladium members, $30 for Historic Columbia members, $40 for the general public. Food and beverages are included with ticket purchase. www.historiccolumbia.org/bbq
Afrobeat dance party: Infinite Room will host a night of Afrobeat-inspired dancing, fashion and poetry. The DJs for the evening will also spin a mix of reggae, dancehall, and Soca music from the West Indies, and there will be a small fashion show with clothes from Zed Chic, a local designer of authentic Zambian fashion.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
69 Boyz: The ’90s hip-hop group headlines the HOT 103.0/93.9 Southern Bass Reunion: Homecoming Edition. Other featured acts include Splack Pack and Dis & Dat.
9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $30 in advance, $35 day of show. www.musicfarm.com
Girl Rock Columbia Let’s Rock! Camp Showcase: Girls Rock Columbia launched its first ever camp for adults, and the bands will be strutting their musical stuff at this showcase. Cyberbae and Melon In will perform after the campers, and there also will be a late night dance party.
6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and Robert McDuffie: R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills just released his first solo project, “Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra.” Mills composed the piece for his lifelong friend, the acclaimed violinist Robert McDuffie, with whom he is touring along with Chicago's 15-string Fifth House Ensemble.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $30-$50. www.newberryoperahouse.com
Comments