SC Phil concert aims to sweep you off your feet

Anyone who enjoys romantic movies or plays knows that the music drives the emotion as much as a sappy script.
The South Carolina Philharmonic also knows this, which is why it has designed a program around music that will make your heart skip a beat.
“Romantic Refrains,” the Philharmonic’s first pops show of the season, is a compilation of love songs from Broadway musicals and Hollywood films that highlight unforgettable romances.
Among the songs, there is the first inkling of true love blossoming in “The King and I,” the obsessive longing of a disfigured man in “Phantom of the Opera,” and Scarlett O’Hara’s fierce, desperate love in “Gone With The Wind.”
3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. $30. www.harbisontheatre.org
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND TOWN
The Vista Ensemble
Columbia’s new early music group, The Vista Ensemble, will perform its first concert this weekend. The ensemble’s program, “Beloved Bohemians,” will present work by 18th and early 19th century Czech composers Jan Ladislav Dussek, Johann Baptist Wanhal, Carl Stamitz and Jan Zach.
7 p.m. Sunday at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. $20; $10 students and seniors. ifartgallery.blogspot.com
John Williams Blockbusters!
Back by popular demand, the USC Symphony Orchestra will perform music from award-winning film scores by legendary American composer John Williams. Expect to hear music from “Jaws,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. A pre-concert Prelude Talk with Maestro Portnoy takes place at 6:45 p.m. in the large rehearsal room at Koger. $30 general public; $25 seniors, USC faculty and staff; $8 students. www.kogercenterforthearts.com.
National Theatre Live: "Jane Eyre"
See Charlotte Brontë’s story of the trailblazing Jane Eyre acted on the big screen.
From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre faces life’s obstacles head-on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before making the ultimate decision to follow her heart.
7 p.m. Tuesday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. $15. www.harbisontheatre.org
Apply for the Individual Artist Fellowship Award
South Carolina artists working in visual arts, craft, media screenwriting and media production are invited to apply for a $5,000 Individual Artist Fellowship Award from the S.C. Arts Commission. The award is unrestricted, and past fellows have used the award for professional development, projects, travel or living expenses. The fellowship program encourages artistic excellence and may open doors to other resources and employment opportunities.
Application deadline is Nov. 1. Complete application guidelines are available at www.SouthCarolinaArts.com.
Comments