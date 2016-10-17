Best of the rest: Events for October 17 and beyond

MONDAY, OCT. 17
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Guests are invited to “The Wizard of Oz” 4-D experience, Spooky Live Sky Tour in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and HalloScream Laser Lights in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Museum Ghost Tours, are every Tuesday night in October, free with membership or general admission. Night Sky Observing, weather permitting. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
UPCOMING EVENTS
