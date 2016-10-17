Congaree, SC’s only national park, in 40 numbers

It was a renewed interest in logging that prompted action to protect what is today Congaree National Park.
Environmental activist Harry Hampton rallied South Carolinians in the 1950s to protect the floodplain, where Congaree Indians had once hunted on the floodplain and fished in the river until around 1700, when diseases introduced by European explorers wiped out the tribe.
In 1976 – 40 years ago, an anniversary being celebrated this week – legislation was signed creating Congaree National Monument. It later became the United States’ 57th national park.
This park, in Hopkins in Lower Richland County, is prized for many things, chief among them its trees – bald cypress, loblolly pines, elms, hickories, maples, oaks. Walking among these trees offers a sense of wonder and peace.
In honor of its anniversary, we’ve compiled 40 facts about Congaree, with help from the park.
35 million
Original extent, in acres, of old-growth bottomland hardwood forest
15,000 acres
Land originally protected
26,546 acres
Total park land today
21,700 acres
Designated as federal wilderness
11,000 acres
Largest intact tract left in Congaree
90
Species of trees
25
Champion trees (state and national)
169 feet
America’s largest loblolly pine, found in Congaree
16 stories
Height of that loblolly in simple terms
25 stories
Current tallest building in downtown Columbia
7.5-10 feet
Largest cypress knees in the park
29 feet
Largest circumference bald cypress tree
313.2 inches
Circumference of champion tree with the largest girth, bald cypress (co-state champion)
130 feet
Average tree canopy height
4
Bat species
205
Bird species observed
12
Native mussel species in the Congaree River
37
Mammals
60
Reptiles and amphibians
21
Species of snakes
61
Species of fish
20
Different plant communities
1,000
Distinct moth species identified in Congaree
14,500 square miles
Watershed that flows into the park
400 gallons
Water an individual tree can absorb during the summer
15 feet plus
Flood stage for Congaree River
10
Average number of times the park floods each year
20 feet
Amount Cedar Creek, a black water creek, drops in 16 miles
15
Miles of Cedar Creek Canoe Trail
30-plus
Miles of park trails
2.4 miles
Boardwalk
1,526
Students reached in educational programs
530
Volunteers who worked at the park in fiscal year 2016
1540
Year Hernando De Soto first explored this area
1950
Year Harry Hampton begins grassroots campaign for Beidler tract protections
1975
Year of rally with 700 people demanding “Congaree Action Now”
1976
Year Congaree National Monument established
1983
Year designated International Biosphere Reserve
2001
Year designated Globally Important Bird Area
2003
Becomes Congaree National Park
Congaree National Park turns 40
The stories of the individuals and movement to create what is today Congaree National Park will be highlighted as part of the park’s 40th anniversary celebration.
Several activities are planned for the week, providing a range of opportunities for visitors to connect with the park. Some of these activities include guided hikes, canoe tours, special programs in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, and a ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday, which will celebrate the park anniversary. Numerous displays and exhibits will showcase the park stories and local artist Stephen Chesley will be unveiling a new painting to be displayed at the park.
A special evening program will be offered Friday and will feature a cast of characters who will bring the colorful history of Congaree National Park to life.
All activities are open to the public and are free.
100 National Park Road, Hopkins. www.nps.gov/cong
