October 17, 2016 10:45 AM

Congaree, SC’s only national park, in 40 numbers

It was a renewed interest in logging that prompted action to protect what is today Congaree National Park.

Environmental activist Harry Hampton rallied South Carolinians in the 1950s to protect the floodplain, where Congaree Indians had once hunted on the floodplain and fished in the river until around 1700, when diseases introduced by European explorers wiped out the tribe.

In 1976 – 40 years ago, an anniversary being celebrated this week – legislation was signed creating Congaree National Monument. It later became the United States’ 57th national park.

This park, in Hopkins in Lower Richland County, is prized for many things, chief among them its trees – bald cypress, loblolly pines, elms, hickories, maples, oaks. Walking among these trees offers a sense of wonder and peace.

In honor of its anniversary, we’ve compiled 40 facts about Congaree, with help from the park.

35 million

Original extent, in acres, of old-growth bottomland hardwood forest

15,000 acres

Land originally protected

26,546 acres

Total park land today

21,700 acres

Designated as federal wilderness

11,000 acres

Largest intact tract left in Congaree

90

Species of trees

25

Champion trees (state and national)

169 feet

America’s largest loblolly pine, found in Congaree

16 stories

Height of that loblolly in simple terms

25 stories

Current tallest building in downtown Columbia

7.5-10 feet

Largest cypress knees in the park

29 feet

Largest circumference bald cypress tree

313.2 inches

Circumference of champion tree with the largest girth, bald cypress (co-state champion)

130 feet

Average tree canopy height

4

Bat species

205

Bird species observed

12

Native mussel species in the Congaree River

37

Mammals

60

Reptiles and amphibians

21

Species of snakes

61

Species of fish

20

Different plant communities

1,000

Distinct moth species identified in Congaree

14,500 square miles

Watershed that flows into the park

400 gallons

Water an individual tree can absorb during the summer

15 feet plus

Flood stage for Congaree River

10

Average number of times the park floods each year

20 feet

Amount Cedar Creek, a black water creek, drops in 16 miles

15

Miles of Cedar Creek Canoe Trail

30-plus

Miles of park trails

2.4 miles

Boardwalk

1,526

Students reached in educational programs

530

Volunteers who worked at the park in fiscal year 2016

1540

Year Hernando De Soto first explored this area

1950

Year Harry Hampton begins grassroots campaign for Beidler tract protections

1975

Year of rally with 700 people demanding “Congaree Action Now”

1976

Year Congaree National Monument established

1983

Year designated International Biosphere Reserve

2001

Year designated Globally Important Bird Area

2003

Becomes Congaree National Park

Congaree National Park turns 40

The stories of the individuals and movement to create what is today Congaree National Park will be highlighted as part of the park’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Several activities are planned for the week, providing a range of opportunities for visitors to connect with the park. Some of these activities include guided hikes, canoe tours, special programs in the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, and a ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday, which will celebrate the park anniversary. Numerous displays and exhibits will showcase the park stories and local artist Stephen Chesley will be unveiling a new painting to be displayed at the park.

A special evening program will be offered Friday and will feature a cast of characters who will bring the colorful history of Congaree National Park to life.

All activities are open to the public and are free.

100 National Park Road, Hopkins. www.nps.gov/cong

