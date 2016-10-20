Family favorite Boo at the Zoo kicks off Friday at Riverbanks

The lions and tigers and bears at Riverbanks Zoo will be visited by ghosts and witches and zombies for the next 10 nights.
Boo at the Zoo returns Friday, offering families an option for Halloween fun.
“Little ghosts and goblins are sure to enjoy this annual Halloween treat,” said Susan O’Cain, public relations manager at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “There’s trick-or-treating, dancing, a foam zone, animal encounters and so much more for families to experience in a safe, affordable and of course fun way.”
Boo at the Zoo will take place – rain or shine – 6-9 p.m. Friday through Oct. 30. Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance. Advance admission is $9 for zoo members, $11 for the general public. Children under 2 will be admitted free.
Tickets remaining on any night of the event will be sold for $13 at the gate.
For an additional charge, guests can roast marshmallows, take a spin on the Haunted Carousel or hop aboard the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad.
Trick-or-treating is reserved for kids 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or containers. Costumes also are encouraged – even for adults, minus masks. Adults will not be admitted with masks that cover the face.
Parking for the event is available on the zoo side of Riverbanks only.
The start of Boo at the Zoo also means the return of Moonlight Zipping at Riverbanks.
Nighttime river zips will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays through March 11. The cost is $50 for zoo members, $65 for the general public. Reservations are required.
For event details, see www.riverbanks.org
Comments