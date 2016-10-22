A favorite political film comes to The Nick this weekend

Wonder what would happen if Jefferson Smith was on the ballot this presidential election?
While no one of Mr. Smith’s ilk is running this campaign, folks can get a glimpse of politics James Stewart style when Nickelodeon shows the academy award winning “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” Sunday and Monday.
It’s the finale of Nickelodeon’s Nick for America series, leading up to the Nov. 8 election.
“Nick for America explores the American electoral process through documentaries and narrative films,” said Kristin Morris, marketing manager at Nickelodeon. Other films in the series were “A Face in the Crowd,” “Boogieman: The Lee Atwater Story,” and “The War Room.”
“Wrapping up the series will be two screenings of the classic Frank Capra film, ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ starring James Stewart,” Morris said.
In the 1939 film, idealistic Jefferson Smith (Stewart) is appointed to the United States Senate. He gains the mentorship of Senator Joseph Paine (Claude Rains) who isn’t as noble as his reputation. Paine tries to discredit Smith, who wants to build a boys’ campsite where a more lucrative project could go.
Determined to stand up against Paine and his corrupt peers, Smith takes his case to the Senate floor.
The movie will be shown at 3 p.m. Sunday, and again at 6 p.m. Monday.
Tickets are $8 Sunday, $10 Monday.
Go to www.nickelodeon.org for more information.
