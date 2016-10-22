Arts Planner: Sink your teeth into the new and improved ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’

‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’
It’s almost Halloween, and that means Dracula is back for his terrifying, albeit well-choreographed, reign of terror on the Koger Center stage.
The Columbia City Ballet’s annual performance, “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite,” is inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel, with some modern “True Blood” thrown in, artistic and executive director William Starrett said. “The vampire genre continues to be so popular, thank God.”
And Starrett’s Dracula isn’t hanging upside down in a corner of his castle gathering cobwebs. Instead, he’s younger, taller and bloodier than ever before.
“I’m always updating and trying to be true to the story. We have new approaches on blood and staking this year, but I don’t want to give it away,” he said.
The show runs Thursday through Saturday, and there will be a costume contest during the Saturday night intermission with a $100 cash prize.
Also new this year is Gala With A Bite. The post-performance soiree will take place at the Darla Moore School of Business pavilion, which will be set up to resemble Dracula’s castle, graveyard and dining room. There will be live music, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the ballet’s future Dracula performances.
“We’ve been looking for our signature gala for a long time. This is my 30th year and we’re still trying to find the signature event,” Starrett said. “The public really responds and embraces ‘Dracula,’ so we decided to use that because it’s so recognizable.“
Come dressed up or in costume. The important thing is to be there, Starrett stressed.
“If you haven’t seen it in a while, know that we keep evolving and fine tuning. It’s my job to make sure you’re not bored, and that we continue to have surprises.”
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Friday at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $20-$45. Student tickets are $11 Thursday. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Gala With A Bite is 9 p.m. Friday at the Darla Moore School of Business pavilion, 1014 Greene St. $125 general, $99 for young professionals, $65 for Columbia City Ballet members. (803) 799-7605, http://bit.ly/GalawithaBite
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND TOWN
Un-dead life drawing
In honor of Halloween, Day of the Dead and all things ghostly, Richland Library Main is having local artist and performer Jennifer Hill model for a spooky life drawing class. Beginners welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday at 1431 Assembly St. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com/events/un-dead-life-drawing
“Phantom of the Opera”
The USC Chamber Orchestra presents “Phantom of the Opera” featuring organist Dennis James. Watch the 1925 silent film classic “Phantom of the Opera” starring Lon Chaney while the orchestra provides the score.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson Hall at the Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St. $20. sc.edu/calendar/music
Open studios
Avant Grads, a group of Master of Fine Arts students at the University of South Carolina, will host an open studios night. The public is invited to meet the artists and discuss their creations. Featured contemporary artwork will include drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and installation.
4-8 p.m. Friday at the School of Visual Art and Design studios, 718 Devine St. Free. artsandsciences.sc.edu/svad-fall-graduate-student-open-studio
Mark Flowers: “Washing The Dust”
A solo exhibition by South Carolina native Mark Flowers opens Friday at if Art Gallery.
“Washing The Dust” is a collection of Flowers’ mixed media works, which often have irregular shapes and two- and three-dimensional elements. The artist, who now lives in North Carolina, likens his work to “visual poetry.”
The exhibition runs through Nov. 19. There will be an artist’s reception 6-9 p.m. Friday and a gallery talk at 2 p.m. Saturday at if Art Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. Free. ifartgallery.blogspot.com
