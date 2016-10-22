Best of the rest: Events for October 22 and beyond

SATURDAY, OCT. 22
RICHLAND LIBRARY FRIENDS’ FALL BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Richland Library Operations Center. Local residents will have an opportunity to peruse more than 30,000 gently used books, CDs, and DVDs. Materials are available in all genres for adults, teens and children. Prices for paperbacks will start at $1; $2 for hardbacks. 130 Lancewood Rd. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
BLOOD DRIVE WITH A BITE: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Columbia City Ballet. Dracula wants to take your blood! Stop by our studio to give blood to the SC Blood Connection and help promote Dracula. 1545 Main St. (803) 799-7605, www.facebook.com/ColumbiaCityBallet
JAM WITH PURPOSE MUSIC FESTIVAL: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday in Coble Plaza. Local youth bands and other young musicians are performing together to raise money for childhood cancer at this inaugural music festival. The festival will be held in honor of kids with cancer and all proceeds will be used to advance treatment for children with cancer. Erin Benson, erin@with-purpose.org.www.with-purpose.org/events/jam-with-purpose If you have any questions about the event or With Purpose, please contact
DRACULA UNCORKED: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at Columbia City Ballet. Join an array of arts supporters for a unique opportunity to mingle with the dancers and artistic staff in our rehearsal studios. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres, and view an intimate behind-the-scenes rehearsal from the upcoming ballet of Dracula with a lecture by Artistic Director William Starrett. $5. 1545 Main St. (803) 799-7605, www.facebook.com/ColumbiaCityBallet
THE MISS BLYTHEWOOD & MISS BLYTHEWOOD TEEN PAGEANT: 6 p.m. Saturday in the Blythewood High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at Town Hall Monday-Friday, 8-5 p.m. $10, adults and children 5 years old or younger, free. www.missblythewoodqueens.com
THE DARK CABARET: 8 p.m. Saturday at 6196 Eastshore Rd. The Dark Cabaret is an evening’s excursion into the twilight realm of the unexplained. Sometimes chilling, sometimes mysterious, the evening is a genuine theatrical experience, hearkening back to a wide array of influences, from 19th-century parlour entertainments to Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone,” featuring a mischievous imaginary friend, a haunted doll, and “things that go bump in the night”. Refreshments provided. $35 for individuals, $60 for couples. (803) 318-4890, www.thedarkcabaret.com
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FEATURE SCULPTOR JEREMY BUTLER OPENING RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Sunday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will feature sculptor, Jeremy Butler in the Bassett Gallery through Friday, November 13. The opening reception will be held in the gallery immediately following the Dick Goodwin Big Band Concert. Meet with the artist and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres provided by Ashley’s of Old McCaskill’s Farm. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. www.fineartscenter.org
MONDAY, OCT. 24
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, OCT. 25
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Guests are invited to “The Wizard of Oz” 4-D experience, Spooky Live Sky Tour in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and HalloScream Laser Lights in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Museum Ghost Tours, are every Tuesday night in October, free with membership or general admission. Night Sky Observing, weather permitting. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
HORROR TRAILS AT PINEWOOD LAKE PARK: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday at Pinewood Lake Park. Celebrate Halloween at this festive event — if you dare! $10 per person, $5 for ages six and under. 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 262-6667, www.pinewoodlakepark.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
GALA WITH A BITE: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at the Darla Moore School of Business. Halloween weekend, join Count Dracula and his maidens at Dracula’s Castle for an evening filled with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and other ghoulish delights. This Halloween soiree will be held after the Friday evening performance, with festivities under the moonlight. Dress is balck-tie and costume optional. $99-$1,000. 1014 Greene St. www.eventbrite.com/e/gala-with-a-bite-tickets-26791441924?aff=ehomecard
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
