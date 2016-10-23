Go Columbia

October 23, 2016 10:29 AM

Here’s what you need to know about final day at SC State Fair

Sunday is the final day of the 2016 S.C. State Fair.

Kirk Franklin closes out the Grandstand concert series with a show at 7 p.m. Free, but does not include gate admission; pick up a wristband at Pepsi Grandstand Box Office three hours prior to concert.

Here’s what else you need to know about the final day:

Hours: Admission gates and buildings, noon-8 p.m.; Midway, noon-10 p.m.

Admission: $10 for ages 6 and older; $7 for seniors ages 55 and older; free for children up to 5 years old as well as active and retired military and their families with proper identification.

Special gate promotion: Free admission for all those with official 2016 Palmetto Health Walk/Race for Life shirt.

Youth admission: Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent at least 21 years old to be admitted after 6 p. m. daily. Those 18 and older may be asked to show a valid driver’s license after 6 p.m.

Parking: $5 cash only in fairgrounds lot.

Pay-One-Price rides: Pay-one-price vouchers for unlimited rides, $30 ($35 on weekends)

