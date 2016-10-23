Korean Festival, Bat Week and Halloween festivities top our week’s events

TUESDAY, OCT. 25
>>> RECREATION
BAT WALK: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Celebrate National Bat Week by getting to know these amazing animals that are vital to the health of our environment. Bat Week is Oct. 24-31 and is an annual, international campaign designed to raise awareness for bat conservation. Free. Meet in north parking lot, 4122 River Drive. (803) 545-3100
>>> AT THE LIBRARY
UN-DEAD LIFE DRAWING: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main. In honor of Halloween, Day of the Dead and all things ghostly, the library is having local artist and performer Jennifer Hill model for a spooky life drawing class. Beginners welcome. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com/events/un-dead-life-drawing
>>> CONCERT
“THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA:” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business. The original 1925 silent film with Lon Chaney, “The Phantom of the Opera,” is presented with live music performed by the University of South Carolina Chamber Orchestra and guest artist Dennis James, organ. $20. 1014 Greene St. http://www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_orchestras/index.php
>>> FESTIVAL
USC’S FALL LITERARY FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Hollings Special Collections Library, University of South Carolina. The second installment in the Fall Literary Festival features Alire Saenz, a poet, novelist and children’s book author who was named one of the “Fifty Most Inspiring Authors in the World” by Poets and Writers magazine. Some of his award-winning works include a poetry collection titled “Calendar of Dust” and a novel titled “Carry Me Like Water,” exploring topics like identity and immigration. Free and open to the public. The Hollings Library is accessible through the Thomas Cooper Library on Greene Street. Other details: http://library.sc.edu/p/fallfestival.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
>>> AT THE MUSEUM
GROWL AT THE MOON: 7-10 p.m. Thursday at S.C. State Museum. This year’s event will feature the “Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience,” a laser light show set to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” a fortune teller, live music, delicious food and craft beer. Guests can head up to the Boeing Observatory for some spooky night sky observing and take home their own custom beer growlers. Costumes are encouraged. For ages 21 and older. $35 general public and $23 for members in advance; $40 at the door. This event is 21 years of age or up. 301 Gervais St. www.scmuseum.org
>>> ON STAGE
“DRACULA: BALLET WITH A BITE:” 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Koger Center for the Arts. It’s almost Halloween, and that means Dracula is back for his terrifying, albeit well-choreographed, reign of terror on the Koger Center stage. The Columbia City Ballet’s annual performance, “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite,” is inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel. Runs through Saturday. $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
>>> CONCERT
MENTORS: A CHORAL CELEBRATION: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. The Sandlapper Singers will begin the season with a concert honoring teachers and mentors. Founding artistic director Lillian Quackenbush will return as guest conductor, leading the ensemble in a selection of her favorite works from seasons past. And the choir’s new artistic director, Dustin Ousley, will incorporate pieces from his own musical training. Free. 3200 Trenholm Road. www.sandlappersingers.org
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
>>> ANNIVERSARY
MCKISSICK MUSEUM AT 40: 7-10 p.m. Friday at Grand Ballroom, 701 Whaley. The University of South Carolina museum celebrates its 40th anniversary with a 1970s inspired beach music gala. Patrons are encouraged to wear attire from either the 1970s or from the 1940s, the era in which the building on the Horsehoe opened. McKissick was built in 1939 as the University of South Carolina’s library. When the Thomas Cooper Library opened in 1976, McKissick became a museum to house the many objects collected in various departments and colleges across campus. Guest of honor is Rudy Mancke, USC’s naturalist-in-residence. The night also will include a dance demonstration, a silent auction and 40 craft beers from around the South. $40 (nonmembers, $50); $75 for couples ($80 nonmembers). Reserve by Oct. 24. 701 Whaley St. (803) 777-6403.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
>>> RECREATION
ART ALONG THE TRAIL: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Art and the outdoors will converge along the Columbia Canal with Art Along the Trail, showcasing the work of artists along the north end of Riverfront Park. Artists will show their work and provide interactive art experiences for people walking by. The event is organized by the Columbia Art Center and park rangers with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department. Free. 4122 River Drive.
>>> FESTIVAL
KOREAN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Columbia. For more than a decade, Columbia’s Korean Festival has shared Korean culture through dances, fashion, music, games and food. The event raises money for local charities. 1412 Richland St. www.koreanfestival.co/
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
>>> RECREATION
HALLOWEEN ROLLER DERBY: 1:30 p.m. (juniors), 3:30 p.m. (adults) Sunday at Skate Station USA. Watch roller derby, Halloween style. Enjoy two full games, a candy toss for the kids, and enter the costume contest for a chance to win prize packs. $10; free for children ages 8 and under. 290 Oak Drive at U.S. 1, Lexington. Find full game schedule and other details at https://columbiarollerderby.com.
