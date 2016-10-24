Headliner, lineup for Famously Hot New Year announced

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will headline the 2016 Famously Hot New Year in downtown Columbia, organizers announced Monday.
Don’t be alarmed if you have no idea who that is.
Troy Andrews, aka Trombone Shorty, is an emerging icon in the New Orleans music scene.
He is an aggressive, lively trombone and trumpet player and will bring his big-stage, funk rock concert to Columbia come Dec. 31.
The ’90s alt.-rock group Sister Hazel and local band Capital City Playboys will open the free annual event, which will have a slightly different stage setup this year.
Andrews doesn’t have the same name recognition as last year’s headliner Lauryn Hill, but his credits include playing in Lenny Kravitz’s horn section, touring with Dave Matthews Band and Hall & Oates, among others. Andrews and his band Orleans Avenue will tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers next year.
“Grammy-nominated and Heinz Award recipient Trombone Shorty is going to be a hit for our Famously Hot New Year celebration this year,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “His unique sound and popularity will make ringing in the New Year even more entertaining.”
The Heinz Awards each year recognize outstanding individuals for their innovative contributions in five areas, including arts and humanities. It is considered to be among the largest individual achievement prizes in the world.
This year, the downtown concert stage will move one block east, to Gervais and Sumter streets, due to concerns about crowd control and safety. Organizers estimated the crowd exceeded 35,000 people last year. The fireworks – the largest New Year’s Eve fireworks display in the Carolinas – will remain directly above the State House.
“The relocation of the stage is all about making the festival an even better experience for everyone,” Benjamin said. “Not only will attendees have easier access to food, but they’ll also experience the entertainment with improved visibility and acoustics.”
Previous performers have included The Wallflowers, Kool and the Gang, ZZ Ward and O’Jays.
IF YOU GO
Famously Hot New Year
When: 6:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: Gervais and Sumter streets in downtown Columbia
Cost: Free
Details: www.famouslyhotnewyear.com
