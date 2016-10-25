Best of the rest: Events for October 25 and beyond

TUESDAY, OCT. 25
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
NATIONAL MEAT CUTTING CHALLENGE: doors open, 9:30 a.m.; competition, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Plex Indoor Sports & Ice in Irmo. When area meat-cutters hit the ice rink they won’t need skates or hockey sticks to score. To prove they’re a cut above the competition, 12 professional meat-cutters from around Georgia and South Carolina will compete on the ice in the first round of the national meat cutting challenge. 1019 Broad Stone Rd., Irmo. (803) 732-1900
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Guests are invited to show off their “Wizard of Oz” knowledge with Tin Man Trivia, 6-7 p.m. Come with a team of friends and family, or make new friends and form a team at the museum. There will be four rounds of competition and prizes will be awarded to the winning team. Trivia is free with membership or general admission. Guests are also invited to “The Wizard of Oz” 4-D experience, Spooky Live Sky Tour in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and HalloScream Laser Lights in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Museum Ghost Tours, are every Tuesday night in October, free with membership or general admission. Night Sky Observing, weather permitting. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
LEXINGTON POLICE “ADOPT-A-COP” FALL FESTIVAL: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex. The festival continues to grow each year and has been an excellent way for the Lexington Police Department to work with our many community organizations and business partners to create a safe event that is enjoyable for the whole family. It also promotes the Lexington Police Department’s “adopt-a-cop” fund which is an innovative approach to community resource development. $5 per person; $20 per family. 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington.
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
BOO AT THE ZOO: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, frolic in Frankenstein’s Foam Zone, navigate through a Spooky Maze, enjoy Halloween hocus pocus with Ray’s Moonlight Magic and rock the night away at Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Trick-or-treating is reserved for kids 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or containers. Costumes also are encouraged — even for adults, minus masks. Advance admission; $9 for Zoo members, $11 for the general public. $13 at the gate. Children under 2 admitted free. For an additional charge, guests can roast marshmallows, take a spin on the Haunted Carousel or hop aboard the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
BOO AT THE ZOO: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, frolic in Frankenstein’s Foam Zone, navigate through a Spooky Maze, enjoy Halloween hocus pocus with Ray’s Moonlight Magic and rock the night away at Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Trick-or-treating is reserved for kids 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or containers. Costumes also are encouraged — even for adults, minus masks. Advance admission; $9 for Zoo members, $11 for the general public. $13 at the gate. Children under 2 admitted free. For an additional charge, guests can roast marshmallows, take a spin on the Haunted Carousel or hop aboard the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
D.A.R.E. SCREAM: 4-9 p.m. Thursday at the Baskin Robbins mall. Expect celebrity ice cream dippers and contest judges, original recording artists and rock band, the “Thunder Pigs” will perform original rock’n roll from their albums and new songs to be released on their upcoming album. Also the Capital City Shag Club will share beach and pop music, plus offer dance lessons. Also including: a bounce house and obstacle course from Little Party People; face painting, a bicycle safety course, Capital Karate, police vehicles, DARE Trucks, Kid’s Identification Program, Mounted Horse Patrol and Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Helicopter. Tripp Miller of Soccer Plus and an official with SC United Football (soccer) will be on hand to see how fast you can kick a soccer ball (speed detected by radar), and much more. D.A.R.E. Poster Contest for fifth or seventh grade D.A.R.E. students. 4711 Forest Dr. www.rcsd.net/dare
BOO AT THE ZOO: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, frolic in Frankenstein’s Foam Zone, navigate through a Spooky Maze, enjoy Halloween hocus pocus with Ray’s Moonlight Magic and rock the night away at Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Trick-or-treating is reserved for kids 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or containers. Costumes also are encouraged — even for adults, minus masks. Advance admission; $9 for Zoo members, $11 for the general public. $13 at the gate. Children under 2 admitted free. For an additional charge, guests can roast marshmallows, take a spin on the Haunted Carousel or hop aboard the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
FIVE AFTER FIVE: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Five Points Fountain. Join us for the seventh and final concert in the 18th season of Five After Five — everyone’s favorite free, family and pet friendly concert at the fountain. Featuring VillaNova w/ special guests Nick Clyburn Band. Hungry? No problem. Enjoy delicious eats from the Belgian Waffle Truck and Yesterday’s Restaurant. Feeling crafty? Bring the kids! We’ll have arts & crafts and civic vendors, a kids’ area with bubbles, sidewalk chalk, face painting, and more. Your favorite stores will be open late, with fantastic sales and tasty treats! 747 Saluda Ave. http://fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Five-After-Five
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
GROWL AT THE MOON: 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the South Carolina State Museum. Join Bubba, the museum’s resident ghost, for this Halloween celebration for adults. Guests will enjoy live music from the Flat Out Strangers, fortune telling in Professor Marvel’s Telling Room, a full “bling bar”, the Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience, a laser light show set to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, food from Doc’s Barbecue and craft beer. If it’s a clear night, guests can head up to the Boeing Observatory for spooky night sky observing and take home their very own custom beer growlers. Costumes are highly encouraged. 21 or up. Advance tickets: $35 for general public, $23 for members; $40 at the door. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
HORROR TRAILS AT PINEWOOD LAKE PARK: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday at Pinewood Lake Park. Celebrate Halloween at this festive event — if you dare! $10 per person, $5 for ages six and under. 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 262-6667, www.pinewoodlakepark.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
HISTORIC COLUMBIA TRUNK OR TREAT: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Robert Mills House parking lot. Community members and organizations will have decorated trunks filled with candy for young trick-or-treaters. Awards and prizes for best costumes, best decorated trunk, and scarecrows will be given at 6:45 p.m. Free. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
BOO AT THE ZOO: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, frolic in Frankenstein’s Foam Zone, navigate through a Spooky Maze, enjoy Halloween hocus pocus with Ray’s Moonlight Magic and rock the night away at Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party. Trick-or-treating is reserved for kids 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags or containers. Costumes also are encouraged — even for adults, minus masks. Advance admission; $9 for Zoo members, $11 for the general public. $13 at the gate. Children under 2 admitted free. For an additional charge, guests can roast marshmallows, take a spin on the Haunted Carousel or hop aboard the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
SENSATIONAL EPICS HALLOWEEN PARTY: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday at The Lourie Center. Get ready to shag, swing, and rock & roll! The Lourie Center is happy to host the return of the Sensational Epics Band for a live performance and Halloween dance. Carolina Beach Music Awards Hall Of Fame Inductees, the Sensational Epics formed in 1963 as a five-piece group performing what is now known as Beach Music. The Epics evolved into a nine piece Show & Party band, featuring five horns and a talented rhythm section. After a decades-long hiatus, the band reassembled in 1999 to once again offer live performances. Now performing classic hits from the 1960s and 70s, their on-stage charisma, choreography, and dynamic sound make them a fan favorite across the southeast. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Open seating. Costumes are optional, but encouraged. Several prizes will be given for best costumes. BYOB and snacks. 21 and over, please. Sodas and ice will be available for sale. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
SPOKEN WORD EVENT: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reid Chapel AME Church. For its first ever spoken word event, poets and word artists are invited to an open mic to share their latest work. Those works can include poems, short stories, vocal renditions, comedy sketches and a showcase of hip hop music. Free and open to the public. 6100 David St. (803) 786-0701, www.reidchapelamechurch.org
HORROR TRAILS AT PINEWOOD LAKE PARK: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at Pinewood Lake Park. Celebrate Halloween at this festive event — if you dare! $10 per person, $5 for ages six and under. 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 262-6667, www.pinewoodlakepark.com
GALA WITH A BITE: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at the Darla Moore School of Business. Halloween weekend, join Count Dracula and his maidens at Dracula’s Castle for an evening filled with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and other ghoulish delights. This Halloween soiree will be held after the Friday evening performance, with festivities under the moonlight. Dress is balck-tie and costume optional. $99-$1,000. 1014 Greene St. www.eventbrite.com/e/gala-with-a-bite-tickets-26791441924?aff=ehomecard
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
PUMPKIN RUN 5K: 7 a.m. Saturday at NorthWest Family YMCA. Run, jog, or walk the annual Pumpkin Run 5K and Kids Fun Run. There will be a Halloween costume contest for a chance to win a cash prize. Prizes will be given to the best male and female costumes. You must be registered in the race to participate. The top three run winners in each age group will receive an award. Proceeds will benefit the Y’s Annual Campaign, which provides financial assistance to those in our community who need the Y’s life-changing programs and services. The Y’s community support addresses many issues such as school readiness, chronic diseases and youth feeding programs. $10-35. 1501 Kennerly Rd., Irmo. (803) 407-8007, www.columbiaymca.org/pumpkin-run-2016
HALLOWEEN ZUMBATHON: 10 a.m. Saturday at Seven Oaks Park. Join some of Columbia’s hottest Zumba instructors dancing for a good cause. There will be a prize for the best costume. For all ages. Benefitting ICRC Meals on Wheels. $10. 200 Leisure Ln. www.icrc.net/parks
ART ALONG THE TRAIL: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join the Columbia Art Center and City park rangers to experience the beautiful natural resources through the eyes of local artists. Artists will be staged at the north end of Riverfront Park to provide interactive experiences for guests in a variety of mediums. Both children and adults will be able to create their own art using many elements of nature. Free admission. 4122 River Dr. Contact Karen Kustafik, kakustafik@columbiasc.net or Brenda Oliver, bloliver@columbiasc.net. www.columbiasc.net
FREE CITYWIDE FALL FESTIVAL: 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State House. Forward City Church will host its first annual community fall festival. The event will feature local gospel artists, free food, carnival games, contest giveaways, face painting, a mobile video game truck and more. Artists will include Grammy Nominated singer and pastor of Forward City Church, Travis Greene. Free and open to the public. 1100 Gervais St. www.facebook.com/events/2122462591311480
SPOOKTACULAR NIGHT AT THE CMA: 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. This sixth annual family fun event is described as a “ghoulishly good time”. As darkness falls, the museum transforms with ghosts, bats, pumpkins, art stations, sweet treats, and more. Wear a costume for the costume parade, embark on a spooky gallery tour and partake in the scavenger hunt for prizes. The Columbia Marionette Theater will perform “The Tortoise and the Hare” at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
ZOMBIE WALK: 7 p.m. Saturday at Art Bar. Zombies will invade The Vista, gathering at Art Bar before beginning their walk through The Vista. The actual walk will last about an hour. Then those ages 21 or older are invited to an “after party” at Art Bar. The party will last until 2 a.m. The bands on the outside stage are P.H.D., AuxiliA, New York Disco Villains, SODA City RIOT and Grüzer. Rock Ransom will play at midnight on main stage inside. There will be costume contests, prizes, drink specials and food trucks. The zombie walk is free and for all ages. The after party, $7. 1211 Park St. (803) 929-0198, www.facebook.com/abagorasc
12TH PLANET AT MUSIC FARM: 8-9 p.m. Saturday at Music Farm Columbia. This band is the electronic music pioneer whose off-axis beats and subsonic frequencies orbit on the forefront of global bass culture. $18-20. 1022 Senate St. (803) 357-3035, www.musicfarm.com
HORROR TRAILS AT PINEWOOD LAKE PARK: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinewood Lake Park. Celebrate Halloween at this festive event — if you dare! $10 per person, $5 for ages six and under. 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 262-6667, www.pinewoodlakepark.com
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
HALLOWEEN ROLLERDERBY: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Skate Station USA. It’s roller derby, Halloween style. Enjoy two full games, a candy toss for the kids, and enter the costume contest for a chance to win prize packs. $10; free for children 8 and under. 290 Oak Dr. at U.S. 1, Lexington. www.columbiarollerderby.com
MONDAY, OCT. 31
NOT-SO-SPOOKY HALLOWEEN STROLL: 3-5 p.m. Monday beginning at Richland Library Main, Children’s Room. Bring your young ghouls and goblins for a trick-or-treat stroll down Main Street. Wear your costumes at a holiday puppet show at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., then walk downtown for some trick-or-treating at the following, participating locations: Richland Library Main, Columbia Museum of Art, Mast General Store, Nickelodeon, Masala on Main, Sandwich Depot, One Columbia for Arts & History, Drake’s Duck-In, Free Times, Q93.5, Sylvan’s, Fancy That! Bistro & Catering, WXRY, Franklin’s Printing and Uptown Gifts. Free. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
TRICK OR TREAT THE CAMPUS: 4-6 p.m. Monday at Virginia College. Virginia College in Columbia will host a “trick or treat the campus” event for the community. Attendees are invited to enjoy activities for all ages including trick or treating and a haunted open house. 7201 Two Notch Rd. www.vc.edu
HALLOWEEN IN FIVE POINTS: 4-7 p.m. Monday on Saluda Avenue in Five Points. Before the over-21 crowd celebrate Halloween their way, Five Points will welcome younger monsters and princesses to the neighborhood for a night full of tricks and treats! Stores will stay open late to hand out sweets and treats to all the ghouls and goblins in the neighborhood. Along with neighborhood-wide trick-or-treating, retailers and restaurants will also offer sales, specials, and promotions all day long. www.fivepointscolumbia.com
EDVENTURE PRESENTS: HALLOWEEN HOOPLA: 4-8 p.m. Monday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Families are invited to attend a night of Halloween fun at the museum. Surprises await trick or treaters behind more than 10 doors. The dance club Shaw Models & Talent, made up of children in the midlands, will perform “Thriller” between 4-6 p.m. Zeus, star player from the Harlem Globetrotters, will perform dribbling and spin contests and be on hand for autographs and photos from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Also look for a slime machine, pumpkin smashing, a costume contest for grown-ups — must be family-friendly and not cover the face — and of course, scary amounts of candy. Open to the public. Free for children 12 years and younger. $5 for adults. 211 Gervais St. (803) 779-3100, www.edventure.org
THRILLER! A SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN CONCERT: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday at the Recital Hall at USC’s School of Music, Room 206. Where else can you hear a concert with Bach and Michael Jackson? This Halloween concert for kids and adults features spooky sounds from some of classical music’s greatest composers as well as tunes from the sound tracks of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Ghostbusters.” Treats will be provided. Free. 813 Assembly St. (803) 777-4280, www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music
COLUMBIA’S “SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL”: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Finlay Park. Bring the family out for an evening of Halloween fun! This year’s Halloween Carnival offers four new features: a haunted hay ride, marshmallow roasting, a pumpkin decorating station and a “Thriller” dance contest. The annual event also features a costume contest, interactive inflatables, carnival games, live entertainment, refreshments and more! Free admission. Wristbands are $5 for one and $8 for two. Wristbanded guests can participate in all activities. Prices will vary by food vendors. 930 Laurel St. Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, www.ColumbiaSC.net
UPCOMING EVENTS
