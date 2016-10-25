Columbia plans spooky fun for Halloween weekend

The city of Columbia kicks off a long weekend of community Halloween festivals Wednesday night – and if you can’t make it to one, there’s sure to be another.
Admission is free unless otherwise specified.
Healthy Halloween will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant St. The annual celebration features healthy snacks, games, face painting and arts and crafts.
Lorick Park’s haunted house and candy carnival will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at 1600 Lorick Ave. The event, open to all ages, features a reptile show, House of Horror haunted house, music, refreshments, costume contest and carnival games. Admission is one canned good.
Edisto Discovery Park’s Halloween celebration will be 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Discovery Center, 1914 Wiley St. The event, for elementary-age and younger children, features a candy giveaway and fun.
Emily Douglas Park’s Halloween celebration will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at 2500 Wheat St. The event, open to middle school students, features arts and crafts, a movie and refreshments.
Greenview Park’s Halloween party will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at 6700 David St. The party is open to all ages and features games, a costume contest and refreshments.
Hampton Park’s Halloween carnival will be 3-5:30 p.m. Friday at 117 Brandon Ave. The event, open to middle school-age children and younger, features carnival games, popcorn and candy.
Heathwood Park’s Halloween party will be 3:30-6 p.m. Friday at 800 Abelia Road. The event, open to middle school-age children and younger, features carnival games.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s haunted house will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at 2300 Greene St. In addition to the haunted house, the event, open to ages 13 and younger, features carnival games and refreshments.
Pinehurst Park’s fall carnival will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at 2300 Pinehurst Road. The event, open to elementary-age and younger children, features carnival games, face painting and refreshments.
Sims Park’s Halloween party will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at 3500 Duncan St. The event, open to elementary-age and younger children, features a costume contest and refreshments.
St. Anna’s Park’s Halloween party will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at 1315 Liberty Hill Ave. The event, open to middle school-age and younger children, features games, refreshments, music and a school supply giveaway.
Woodland Park’s Halloween carnival will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at 6500 Olde Knight Parkway. The event is open to elementary-age and younger children.
Hyatt Park’s trunk or treat will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at 950 Jackson Ave. The event, open to middle school-age and younger children, features a haunted house, games and refreshments.
Finally, on Halloween Monday, the city will hold its Spooktacular Halloween Carnival from 5-9 p.m. at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. The annual event, open to all ages, features a haunted hay ride, marshmallow roasting, a pumpkin decorating station, a costume contest, interactive inflatables, carnival games, live entertainment and refreshments. Admission is free, but prices vary for carnival games and food.
For information on any of these events, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (803) 545-3100.
Comments