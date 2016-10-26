Bourbon adds Saturday brunch, later hours; closes for daily lunch

Kristian Niemi, owner of Bourbon on Main Street Columbia, announced a change in business hours. The restaurant will be serving its last lunch on Friday, Oct. 28, but will be extending it’s full menu until midnight seven days a week and adding a Saturday brunch service (starting Nov. 5).
“While we love doing lunch, and it’s very popular, it puts a huge strain on the small kitchen and all of the other events we have going on each week. There just isn’t enough room to work on new menu items while catering AND doing all of the events we participate in around town,” says Niemi.
“Freeing up those hours in our kitchen will allow us to do more whole animal butchering, pickling and preserving, and allow us to focus on creating an even better dinner menu. It also frees up our staff to be able to prepare our full dinner menu all the way until midnight. So, now, if you leave the theater, or any other event, and it’s late, you’ll still have a great option for dinner.”
Comments