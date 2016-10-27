HGTV brings tiny house for tailgating to Saturday’s USC-Tennessee game

If you’re a fan of HGTV, you’ve probably always wondered what those tiny houses are really like.
This weekend, you’ve got a chance to see one – decked out for tailgating.
HGTV’s Tiny Tailgate has been traveling to football games this season, and on Saturday makes a stop in Columbia for the USC-Tennessee football game.
The Tiny Tailgate will feature a tiny home that’s been decked out to become the ultimate hangout for Gamecock fans as they gear up to take on the Volunteers, according to a news release. Spectators are invited to stop by to sample local food, participate in team photo opps, as well as experience the tricked-out tiny house.
It opens at 2:45 p.m. Saturday and will run for four hours at Gamecock Village, across from Williams-Brice on Bluff Road.
