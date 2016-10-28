Best of the rest: Events for October 28 and beyond

FRIDAY, OCT. 28
FAMILY HALLOWINGDING: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Sandhills. Come in your favorite costume throughout the day. Enjoy stories and self-guided crafts, games, selfie booth and more in the children’s area. 1 Summit Pkwy. (803) 699-9230, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/sandhills
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
MCKISSICK MUSEUM’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY GALA: 7-10 p.m. Friday at 701 Whaley Grand Ballroom. Guest of Honor : Rudy Mancke, Naturalist-in-Residence. USC Live Music by Mark Rapp, Don Russo, et. Al. Food by Scott Hall. Dance Demos by Lauren Adams and Cody Wilkins, Hanna Turk and John Roberts and Denton Williamson. Dance the night away to classic 1940s and 1970s beach music. Revel in the stories of southern life McKissick Museum has made its mark exploring. Bid on southern experiences that will be silent auctioned to support a new initiative. Enjoy a McKissick Mule or select one of 40 local craft beers to savor the south. 40s, 70s costume attire encouraged. Members, $40-single; $75-couple. Non-members, $50-single; $80-couple. (803) 777-6403, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mck40-mckissick-annual-gala
SENSATIONAL EPICS HALLOWEEN PARTY: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday at The Lourie Center. Get ready to shag, swing, and rock & roll! The Lourie Center is happy to host the return of the Sensational Epics Band for a live performance and Halloween dance. Carolina Beach Music Awards Hall Of Fame Inductees, the Sensational Epics formed in 1963 as a five-piece group performing what is now known as Beach Music. The Epics evolved into a nine piece Show & Party band, featuring five horns and a talented rhythm section. After a decades-long hiatus, the band reassembled in 1999 to once again offer live performances. Now performing classic hits from the 1960s and 70s, their on-stage charisma, choreography, and dynamic sound make them a fan favorite across the southeast. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Open seating. Costumes are optional, but encouraged. Several prizes will be given for best costumes. BYOB and snacks. 21 and over, please. Sodas and ice will be available for sale. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
SPOKEN WORD EVENT: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reid Chapel AME Church. For its first ever spoken word event, poets and word artists are invited to an open mic to share their latest work. Those works can include poems, short stories, vocal renditions, comedy sketches and a showcase of hip hop music. Free and open to the public. 6100 David St. (803) 786-0701, www.reidchapelamechurch.org
THE SANDLAPPER SINGERS HONOR TEACHERS: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Singers will begin the season with a concert honoring teachers and mentors. Founding artistic director Lillian Quackenbush will return as guest conductor, leading the ensemble in a selection of her favorite works from season’s past. And the choir’s new artistic director, Dustin Ousley, will incorporate meaningful pieces from his own musical training. 3909 Forest Dr. https://sandlappersingers.org/
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
ART ALONG THE TRAIL: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join the Columbia Art Center and City park rangers to experience the beautiful natural resources through the eyes of local artists. Artists will be staged at the north end of Riverfront Park to provide interactive experiences for guests in a variety of mediums. Both children and adults will be able to create their own art using many elements of nature. Free admission. 4122 River Dr. Contact Karen Kustafik, kakustafik@columbiasc.net or Brenda Oliver, bloliver@columbiasc.net. www.columbiasc.net
FREE CITYWIDE FALL FESTIVAL: 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the South Carolina State House. Forward City Church will host its first annual community fall festival. The event will feature local gospel artists, free food, carnival games, contest giveaways, face painting, a mobile video game truck and more. Artists will include Grammy Nominated singer and pastor of Forward City Church, Travis Greene. Free and open to the public. 1100 Gervais St. www.facebook.com/events/2122462591311480
DRACULA: BALLET WITH A BITE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center. Blood, fangs, and death are just a few of the things you will find in this favorite Halloween cult classic. Based on the novel by Bram Stoker, we see Count Dracula continue his seductive reign of terror with his Brides of Darkness in Transylvania. Annual costume contest during performance with $100 prize and more! $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, http://kogercenterforthearts.com
12TH PLANET AT MUSIC FARM: 8-9 p.m. Saturday at Music Farm Columbia. This band is the electronic music pioneer whose off-axis beats and subsonic frequencies orbit on the forefront of global bass culture. $18-20. 1022 Senate St. (803) 357-3035, www.musicfarm.com
HORROR TRAILS AT PINEWOOD LAKE PARK: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinewood Lake Park. Celebrate Halloween at this festive event — if you dare! $10 per person, $5 for ages six and under. 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 262-6667, www.pinewoodlakepark.com
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
MONDAY, OCT. 31
TRICK OR TREAT THE CAMPUS: 4-6 p.m. Monday at Virginia College. Virginia College in Columbia will host a “trick or treat the campus” event for the community. Attendees are invited to enjoy activities for all ages including trick or treating and a haunted open house. 7201 Two Notch Rd. www.vc.edu
COLUMBIA’S “SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL”: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Finlay Park. Bring the family out for an evening of Halloween fun! This year’s Halloween Carnival offers four new features: a haunted hay ride, marshmallow roasting, a pumpkin decorating station and a “Thriller” dance contest. The annual event also features a costume contest, interactive inflatables, carnival games, live entertainment, refreshments and more! Free admission. Wristbands are $5 for one and $8 for two. Wristbanded guests can participate in all activities. Prices will vary by food vendors. 930 Laurel St. Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, www.ColumbiaSC.net
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
THURSDAY, NOV. 2
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
