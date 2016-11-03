Best of the rest: Events for Nov. 3 and beyond

THURSDAY, NOV. 3
CITYLIGHT CATALYST PRAYER BREAKFAST: THANKSGIVING: 7 a.m. Thursday at Senate’s End. Guest speaker will be Larry Salley of the Benedict –Allen Community Development Corporation. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to share what we are thankful for. We are asking you to express your gratitude by supporting us as we share our blessings with the Columbia community. From 6:30-8:30 a.m., we along with the Christian Law Society of the University of South Carolina will be sponsoring a food drive to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. Accepting all non-perishable food items along with cash donations. Drive thru food drop at 300 Senate St. Breakfast located at 316 Senate St. www.citylight.org
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
“CHURCHES IN SOUTH CAROLINA BURNED DURING THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: A PICTORIAL GUIDE” BOOK EVENT: 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Books on Broad. Bill Segars and Jim Neal are the co-authors of “Churches in South Carolina Burned During the American Revolution: A Pictorial Guide” with a Foreword by local historian and attorney Charles B. Baxley. Local churches and sites that are featured in the book include the Presbyterian meeting house, Bethesda Presbyterian Church, and the Quaker meeting house. Books will be available for purchase and autographing. The event is free and open to the public. 944 Broad St. Camden, SC (803) 713-7323, www.booksonbroad.com
FÊTE CHAMPÊTRE: A TOMBOY’S PERCEPTION OF NATURE’S MAJESTY OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. Thursday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Fête Champêtre was an 18th century french social experience incorporating performance, art and celebration all in a pastoral setting. Ashley Berendzen has re-created this experience inside Tapp’s Arts Center with an opening reception that showcases music, performance, reverie, and rapport. Focused on Berendzen’s long-time passion for exploring the radiance of uncultivated landscapes, Fête Champêtre incorporates Berendzen’s own work, a selection of paintings by her peers, and a series of installations and musical performances. All works tell a story of reverence for nature’s communion of the pristine and grotesque. Berendzen’s work explores the adjacency of opposites within nature, chronicling the tensions drawn forth from these pairings that both delight and terrify. With humor, romance, scientific inquisitiveness, fear, and fantasy, Fête Champêtre presents a menagerie of emotion all instigated by the untamed outdoors. On view through Nov 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tues. through Sat. Free and open to the public. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
TURN YOUR CREATIVE IDEA INTO A SMALL BUSINESS: 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Main, BCR Classroom. Meet Christina Miles, owner of Bruges Chocolaterie, to learn about how she developed her creative idea into a successful small business. Bruges Chocolaterie creates hand-painted and handcrafted small batches of artisan chocolates, macarons, elegant pastries and more. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com/evanced-registration/50226
WHAT TO DO IN WINTER IN THE GARDEN: 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Main, meeting space 213. Ever wondered what to do with your garden in winter? Come join us as we hear from Clemson Extension Master Gardeners on what you can do in your garden right now. We will hear about seasonal maintenance, planning for spring, season extenders, soil testing and winter cover crops. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
THE 701 CCA PRIZE 2016 EXHIBITION ARTISTS’ RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at 701 CCA. Featuring 701 CCA Prize Finalists: Colleen Critcher, Florence; Yvette Cummings, Conway and Jena Thomas, Spartanburg. Announcement of the winner will be Dec. 1. Exhibit on display from Nov. 3 – Dec. 18. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
“NO EXIT”: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Center for Performance Experiment. The University of SC Department of Theatre and Dance will present Jean-Paul Sartre’s existentialist classic. Sartre’s influential play tells the tale of three deceased souls in the afterlife who discover, after being locked in a room together, that the true torment of Hell just might be “other people!” Third-year MFA in Acting candidate Josh Jeffers is directing his own adaptation of the 1946 dark comedy, even incorporating some of the original French dialogue. $5 at the door. 718 Devine St., between Huger and Gadsden Streets. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
“AND THE FLOOD GOES ON”: Doors open at 5 p.m. Play begins at 6 p.m. Friday at South Carolina State Library. Peter Duffy and other Midlands community members will perform their play “And the Flood Goes On...” for the first time. “And the Flood Goes On...” is an hour-long composite play based on the accounts of South Carolina residents who experienced the flood firsthand. This production is part of the SCSL’s #SCStronger display, a special gallery designed to explore the 2015 flood disaster through the arts. The display will honor those who responded to the flood event and examine the impact it had on the state. Free. 1500 Senate St. Sean Gruber, (803) 734-0462 or sgruber@statelibrary.sc.gov. www.statelibrary.sc.gov
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Art Crawl is celebrating the fall with a bang! Come to the street and enjoy: It’s The Little Things Holiday open house, Gallery West’s opening reception for “Changing Perspectives: Savannah Etheredge and Albert Sperath” and Frame of Mind’s opening reception of David Hunt’s Frame of Mind, “Musitography 1972-1981”. Alicia Leeke, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, and Michael Krajewski will be painting the street. Live music on the street by Stillhouse. New Brookland Tavern will feature Brent Lundy, Bellavida, and Katie Rose along with comics John Gibson, Topher Riddle, and Joe Coughlin. Specials at Terra and 116. The Wurst Wagon will be on the street with traditional German fare. The City of West Columbia is providing the atmosphere. If that sounds cryptic, then you need to come out and see what they are providing for the State Street Merchants! Plus wine and beer is allowed on the street. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theater in Lexington. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fears, their hopes, their laughter and their grief. During the course of each excruciatingly difficult day of these two dark years, it is Anne’s voice that shines through. $18 for adults, $16 for seniors or military and $14 for students. 105 Caughman Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“FOOTLOOSE”: 8 p.m. Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will present Camden Community Theatre’s musical production of the 1980s hit “Footloose” in the Wood Auditorium for a two-week run. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. The show contains some adult language. $18 for adults; $15 for students, seniors, and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
“NO EXIT”: 8 p.m. Friday at The Center for Performance Experiment. The University of SC Department of Theatre and Dance will present Jean-Paul Sartre’s existentialist classic. Sartre’s influential play tells the tale of three deceased souls in the afterlife who discover, after being locked in a room together, that the true torment of Hell just might be “other people!” Third-year MFA in Acting candidate Josh Jeffers is directing his own adaptation of the 1946 dark comedy, even incorporating some of the original French dialogue. $5 at the door. 718 Devine St., between Huger and Gadsden Streets. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
PUMPKIN SMASH: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. Riverbanks’ residents will enjoy a post-Halloween treat during the Zoo’s annual Pumpkin Smash. Watch as our mammals, reptiles, birds and fish enjoy and interact with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes—even some with extra treats. Riverbanks’ Pumpkin Smash is a form of animal enrichment used daily at the Zoo to encourage natural behaviors. Smashing will take place at various exhibits. Adults (ages 13 and up), $15.95; children (ages 2–12), $13.50; children (younger than 2), free; Military (with military ID) and senior citizens (ages 62 and up), $14.95 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
NEW BOOK SALE: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Swansea Branch Library. The Friends of the Swansea Branch Library are having a book sale featuring books for children, teens and adults and a few CDs and DVDs. Special rates for teachers (bring your ID). Also, there are many, many new non-fiction books that are free. 297 N. Lawrence St., Swansea, SC. Jean Remley, (803) 794-7761, www.lex.lib.sc.us
MAGIC WORKSHOP WITH JOHN TUDOR: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Children’s Theatre. Tudor’s Magic Workshop is back by popular demand with this interactive, hands-on class for children ages 6 and up. John begins with a magic performance, then teaches simple illusions requiring a process of creation and imagination. All special materials will be provided. Adults are welcome to stay and watch, but are not required to. Seating is limited, so every child can have the opportunity for individual attention. $20 per student. Richland Mall, 3400 Forest Dr. 2nd level, (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
“NO EXIT”: 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Center for Performance Experiment. The University of SC Department of Theatre and Dance will present Jean-Paul Sartre’s existentialist classic. Sartre’s influential play tells the tale of three deceased souls in the afterlife who discover, after being locked in a room together, that the true torment of Hell just might be “other people!” Third-year MFA in Acting candidate Josh Jeffers is directing his own adaptation of the 1946 dark comedy, even incorporating some of the original French dialogue. $5 at the door. 718 Devine St., between Huger and Gadsden Streets. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Square Theater in Lexington. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fears, their hopes, their laughter and their grief. During the course of each excruciatingly difficult day of these two dark years, it is Anne’s voice that shines through. $18 for adults, $16 for seniors or military and $14 for students. 105 Caughman Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“FOOTLOOSE”: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will present Camden Community Theatre’s musical production of the 1980s hit “Footloose” in the Wood Auditorium for a two-week run. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. The show contains some adult language. $18 for adults; $15 for students, seniors, and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at South Carolina State Museum. General admission is only $1 for guests. Included in general admission, guests can explore four floors of permanent and changing exhibits. Blockbuster exhibit admission, Planetarium and 4D Theater shows are an additional price. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
DIXIELAND JAZZ CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime and swing with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Reggie Sullivan, bass; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10 adults; free to students 18 and younger. 1650 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. Red Smith, (803) 432-1504, www.carolinajazzsociety.com
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 3 p.m. Sunday at Village Square Theater in Lexington. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fears, their hopes, their laughter and their grief. During the course of each excruciatingly difficult day of these two dark years, it is Anne’s voice that shines through. $18 for adults, $16 for seniors or military and $14 for students. 105 Caughman Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“FOOTLOOSE”: 3 p.m. Sunday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will present Camden Community Theatre’s musical production of the 1980s hit “Footloose” in the Wood Auditorium for a two-week run. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. The show contains some adult language. $18 for adults; $15 for students, seniors, and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
COLUMBIA JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL “ONCE IN A LIFETIME”: 5 p.m. Sunday at Nickelodeon Theater. Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative, a partnership of Historic Columbia, is proud to support the Columbia Jewish Film Festival and sponsor “Once in a Lifetime”, a film about Holocaust education. After the film, there will be a talk-back panel of local educators to discuss the impact Holocaust education has on South Carolina students. $10. 1607 Main St. www.historiccolumbia.org
MONDAY, NOV. 7
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
UPCOMING EVENTS
SILENT VOICES, CHANGING THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS: 6 p.m. silent auction, 7 p.m. performance Nov. 10 at Tapp’s Arts Center. An evening of spoken word, music, theater, dance, poetry, rap, comedy and visual arts, most performed by homeless artists. Tickets are general admission, with a suggested $10 donation at the door. Proceeds benefit the performers. Presented by the nonprofit Homeless Helping Homeless. 1644 Main St. (803) 360-9784, (803) 318-6985. www.tappsartscenter.com
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Village Square Theater in Lexington. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fears, their hopes, their laughter and their grief. During the course of each excruciatingly difficult day of these two dark years, it is Anne’s voice that shines through. $18 for adults, $16 for seniors or military and $14 for students. 105 Caughman Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“FOOTLOOSE”: 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will present Camden Community Theatre’s musical production of the 1980s hit “Footloose” in the Wood Auditorium for a two-week run. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. The show contains some adult language. $18 for adults; $15 for students, seniors, and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
LOWCOUNTRY IN THE MIDLANDS: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Asbury Memorial UMC. Sponsored by the Eastover Ruritan Club. $15 in advance or at the door. Takeout available. 1005 Asbury Rd. (803) 776-3811, (803) 353-2913. www.evensi.us/low-country-boil-asbury-memorial-united-methodist-church/187008428
ANIMAL PROTECTION LEAGUE ANNUAL BENEFIT AUCTION: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Medallion Center. Live and silent auctions, food, beverages and fun. This event supports the work of the oldest no-kill rescue in the midlands. $55 each or $320 per table for 8 in advance. 7309 Garners Ferry Rd. Debbie, (803) 603-5443, judyjeweler@gmail.com
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Village Square Theater in Lexington. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fears, their hopes, their laughter and their grief. During the course of each excruciatingly difficult day of these two dark years, it is Anne’s voice that shines through. $18 for adults, $16 for seniors or military and $14 for students. 105 Caughman Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“FOOTLOOSE”: 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will present Camden Community Theatre’s musical production of the 1980s hit “Footloose” in the Wood Auditorium for a two-week run. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. The show contains some adult language. $18 for adults; $15 for students, seniors, and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Village Square Theater in Lexington. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fears, their hopes, their laughter and their grief. During the course of each excruciatingly difficult day of these two dark years, it is Anne’s voice that shines through. $18 for adults, $16 for seniors or military and $14 for students. 105 Caughman Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“FOOTLOOSE”: 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will present Camden Community Theatre’s musical production of the 1980s hit “Footloose” in the Wood Auditorium for a two-week run. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. The show contains some adult language. $18 for adults; $15 for students, seniors, and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
Comments