Comedian Marlon Wayans on stand-up, getting ‘Naked’ in Charleston

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans has been busy filming – and eating – his way through Charleston.
King Street was a recent backdrop for Wayans and his camera crew, who are making a romantic comedy for Netflix in the Holy City.
Wayans is co-producing and starring in the film, titled “Naked,” based on the Swedish film, “Naken.”
It has a Groundhog Day premise in that main character Rob Anderson (Wayans) wakes up on his wedding day naked in an elevator and relives the hour before the ceremony over and over again. The film also stars Regina Hall.
“It’s a romantic comedy, and Charleston is such a beautiful, romantic city,” Wayans said. “Great people. Great food. There’s no way to for me to get lean and cut here. The food is too good,” he added with a laugh.
While he’s in South Carolina, Wayans will take a break from filming to perform at Comedy House in Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6.
“It’s a fun show. I haven’t done it in a while because I’ve been filming, but I’m anxious to get on stage and have a good time,” Wayans said.
His standup act covers everything from love to sports to politics.
“No matter what, I go, ‘Here’s what’s funny about it.’ It’s always trying to find the common denominator, which is a smile,” he said.
Wayans is commonly recognized for his role in the horror comedy spoofs “Scary Movie” and “Scary Movie 2,” as well as 2004’s “White Chicks.” He last starred in “Fifty Shades of Black,” a spoof on “Fifty Shades of Grey.”
There have been rumors floating around the Internet about a possible “White Chicks 2,” which Wayans said he’d be happy to do.
“I mean, I think it’d be great. If they want to do it, we’ll make it happen. It’s one of those movies that I think deserves a sequel,” he said.
In addition to “Naked,” Wayans is the star, creator and executive producer of a new NBC sitcom, “Marlon,” which will air in January or February. Wayans plays a loving but immature father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. The show is loosely based on Wayans’ life.
“It’s about the way I parent. I’m a different kind of TV dad,” he said. “My take on life and my take on kids is different than normal parents. For bullies, normal parents say, ‘Walk away.’ I say, ‘Stand up and fight. Sometimes you gotta choke the other kid out, baby girl.’ ”
He described himself as always on the lookout for “fun dad” moments. That includes heckling his son at basketball games even more than the opposing team. “I’ve gotten kicked out of several games, but that’s OK,” Wayans said.
So far, there are no reports of Wayans heckling bystanders on the “Naked” set in Charleston, but residents are definitely taking notice.
“People are excited to see it filming. It’s not like L.A. where there are so many productions people are like, ‘Yeah, yeah yeah.’ People stop and look and and are curious about it,” Wayans said.
“Naked” is Netflix’s first full-length project in South Carolina, the Post & Courier reported.
The movie will premiere on the streaming network in 2017.
If you go
Marlon Wayans
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6
WHERE: The Comedy House, 2768 Decker Blvd.
COST: $30-$40.
DETAILS: (803) 798-9898, comedyhouse.us/marlon-wayans
