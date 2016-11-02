First Thursday on Main goes to the movies

Tonight is the first Thursday in November so you know what that means.
Downtown businesses will be open offering food, drinks and special events during the First Thursday on Main.
Among those is the Columbia Museum of Art at 1515 Main Street. The museum has Sherlock on the Plaza, an evening of fun activities in anticipation of the major exhibition “CUT! Costume and the Cinema,” which opens Nov. 18.
“We are always excited about being a part of the First Thursday on Main program every month, and everyone loves outdoor movies and music in the fall,” said Joelle Ryan-Cook, the museum’s deputy director and director of external affairs.
“Thanks to the Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Connected Communities grant program, we are able to bring a fun movie and a dynamic musical performance to Boyd Plaza for all to enjoy for free.”
The Moon Moths, an 11-piece psychedelic hip-hop group that combines many genres to create a theatrical experience, will perform at 6 p.m.
Next there will be a community screening of one of the films represented in the upcoming exhibition: Guy Ritchie’s “Sherlock Holmes,” featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law at 7 p.m.
Folks are invited to bring a chair, enjoy free popcorn, and grab a spot to watch the movie outdoors, in front of the museum.
Not only is the movie free, but the museum is offering free admission to anyone who wants to go inside.
Some of the other activities at Thursday on Main include:
▪ Mast General Store : Music with Stillhouse from 6-7:30 p.m.
▪ The Nickelodeon: Member happy hour, discount on beer and wine for members.
▪ Michael’s Café & Catering: Music with Flat Out Strangers and wine and pizza specials.
▪ Something Special Florist: Christmas Open House with storewide discounts, refreshments and door prizes.
▪ Main Street Public House: Live Jazz with the Mark Rapp Group, 7-10 p.m.
▪ Uptown: Open House with door prizes, product samplings, and special guests.
▪ Nest – Triple feature with Shanika Pichey of Sebastian Harper, Sharpe Creations on the pottery wheel, and M-Squared Glassblok Lights. Free Bourbon Lemonade, Soda Shooters, and food samples.
For a complete list go to www.firstthursdayonmain.com
