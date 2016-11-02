Music in the Midlands: David Crowder, Trevor Hall, Winter Jazz Fest

Crowder
Award-winning Christian artist David Crowder will perform at Columbia International University for the private Christian school’s homecoming this week.
Crowder will stop in Columbia as part of his nationwide American Prodigal Tour.
The “I Am” singer fronted the David Crowder Band before going solo in 2012. He now performs simply as Crowder. See him with Christian rapper Tedashii.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Shortess Chapel at Columbia International University, 7435 Monticello Road. $25. Ciu-crowder-tour.eventbrite.com
OTHER ACTS AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Columbia Winter Jazz Fest: The two-night jazz extravaganza features Boney James, Najee, JMichael Peeples, Norman Brown, Terence Young and Dante Lewis.
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Township, 1703 Taylor St. $39-$89, two-day packages available. www.thetownship.org
Trevor Hall: The Hilton Head Island native returns to his home state with his eclectic mix of acoustic rock, reggae and Sanskrit chanting favored by yoga instructors everywhere.
Hall released his seventh album, “Kala,” in 2015. His mellow tunes will be supplemented by beatboxing soul/folk artist Dustin Thomas.
9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $18-$20. www.musicfarm.com
Grand Republic: Rock band Grand Republic anchors this show with acoustic duo Dr. Roundhouse, Americana group Dustin Fanning and the Seconds Out and alt./indie outfit Ectomorphs.
8:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com
Michael Koppy: Americana songwriter Michael Koppy and local musician Gerardo Delgado will play what could become a regular acoustic night at NBT. Venue owner Mike Lyons said he’s gauging interest in a weekly or monthly acoustic show at the usually metal-heavy spot.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia. Free. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
