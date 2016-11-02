How I Go Columbia: The Blake’s Heather Campbell

Heather Campbell has made a living in the world of fashion – not necessarily because she has kept up with current trends or predicting upcoming ones, but because she has an eye for quality, classic pieces that are simply always in style.
Earlier this year, Campbell opened The Blake at 2900 Devine St. Named for a seaside hotel in France, the boutique fashion shop carries up to 50 ladies’ apparel designer labels, all handpicked by Campbell. The store also carries Eden Blake, a clothing line designed by Campbell and produced in New York.
The shop isn’t Campbell’s first Devine experience. The Columbia native owned and operated Willis & Winter at 2815 Devine St. from 1994-2004 and was one of the first stores in the Southeast to carry Kate Spade and Lilly Pulitzer.
On Wednesdya, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17, The Blake will host a Styled for the Holidays trunk show featuring House of Landor vintage fashions, Lavinder & Co. vintage fine and fashion jewelry, mini lip and eye makeovers and more.
EAT
Cantina76 for the Peruvian shrimp tacos, guacamole and chips at least once a week. Harper’s for their classic wedge salad and soup. My husband and I are Devine Foods regulars, and their Greek potatoes are absolutely sinful. When I want delicious, healthy options, Benoit’s and Basil’s hot meals to go at Rosewood Market are the best.
DRINK
The Cantina Margarita at Cantina 76 – the agave nectar makes it. I love the St. Germain cocktail at Solstice, and Travinia makes a perfect Cosmopolitan. My favorite cold-weather go-to is the hot chocolate at the Gourmet Shop. It reminds me of how hot chocolate is made and served in Europe – bittersweet chocolate and milk served in a white ceramic cup and saucer.
SEE
I don’t get to do it often enough these days, but I really enjoy the Columbia Museum of Art and the ballet. My parents donated a piece of art from my late grandparents’ collection so I have a special connection to the museum. The ballet does for me what the opera did for Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman;” an emotional experience that is soothing and refreshing at the same time. On the lighter side, I live on the soccer fields watching my kids play. I would not trade it for anything in the world.
LISTEN
Currently, the extent of my musical entertainment is in the car driving multiple car pools daily or the Pandora station at the shop. ... My youngest daughter was singing at Freeway Music for awhile and I loved it. They have an amazing program for kids and teens, and the set up at The Music Farm for performances is fantastic.
PLAY
When we aren’t on the soccer fields or the ring for horseback lessons, my husband is a big boat-and-water guy so our family takes full advantage of Lake Murray in the summer months – tubing, skiing, the whole nine yards. We have also loved going to watch the Columbia Fireflies play baseball. And we cannot forget football season. Tailgating and supporting the Gamecocks, Clemson Tigers and now, the Florida Gators, are a big part of our fall. (My oldest daughter is a junior at the University of Florida).
