Arts Planner: Firebird, filmmakers of color and banjo concertos

Columbia choreographer Terrance Henderson wins Visionary Award
One Columbia for Arts and History named dance artist and educator Terrance Henderson as the recipient of the 2016 Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award.
“The recipient of the Steve Morrison Visionary Award honors the best combination of vision and leadership, applied to arts and history and the entire cultural foundation of the city, and the value they bring to Columbia,” the organization said in a news release. The award is named for the late Stephen G. Morrison, who co-chaired the One Columbia board of directors for three years.
“Terrance Henderson’s personal inspiration and the inspiration he fosters in others have made a significant positive impact on the cultural foundation of our city and region,” said Jeremy Hodges, current president of the One Columbia board.
Related: Choreographer Terrance Henderson’s latest work explores legacy through movement
Henderson has been an artist-in-residence at Logan and A.C. Moore Elementary Schools, where he teaches dance and drama.
His accolades include the 2009 Bronze Leo Award for Outstanding Jazz Dance Choreography at the Jazz Dance World Congress in Chicago; the S.C. Arts Commission’s Fellowship in Dance Performance; and Jasper Magazine’s 2012 Dance Artist of the Year. Recently, he choreographed a touring dance production for the Performance Incubator at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College.
In the release, Henderson said he was “incredibly humbled” to receive the award.
“I cherish this moment because it speaks to the impact I have as a member of this community and not just my achievements as an artist,” he said.“It represents not just me but every child, student, artist, friend, family member and supporter that has helped shape me, my work and my purpose. Making a difference through my work has always been my intention and this award is evidence of the importance of what I’m leaving behind.”
The award will be formally presented to Henderson at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Nickelodeon Theatre and publicly on Saturday at the Jam Room Music Festival.
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND THE MIDLANDS
A Tomboy’s Perception of Nature
Ashley Berendzen’s exhibition, “Fête Champêtre: A Tomboy’s Perception of Nature’s Majesty” is up at Tapp’s Arts Center. The exhibition focuses on the artist’s longtime passion for exploring uncultivated landscapes and includes a selection of paintings and installations.
On view through Nov. 25 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. Free. www.tappsartscenter.com
16-time Grammy winner Bela Fleck
Not many people have the chance to hear a banjo play classical music, but you do. Banjo superstar Bela Fleck will join the South Carolina Philharmonic for a specially commissioned concerto.
7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center, 1051 Greene St. $23-$53. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
USC Dance presents ‘Firebird’
The University of South Carolina Dance Company will perform the classic ballet “Firebird” during the school’s fall concert. The ballet merges several Russian folk tales into a story about the mythical Firebird. Artistic Director Susan Anderson has restaged the ballet after the iconic original choreography by Michel Fokine. The fall concert also will premiere a new work, “Komorebi,” created by ballet instructor Madeline Jazz Harvey, and George Balanchine’s “La Source,” staged by Stacey Calvert.
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Koger Center,1051 Greene St. $12 for students; $16 for university faculty/staff, military or seniors; $18 for general public. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Female Filmmakers of Color
The Nickelodeon Theatre will host “Daughters: Celebrating Emerging Female Filmmakers of Color,” a festival that celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Daughters of the Dust,” the 1991 film by Julie Dash. “Dust” was the first feature-length film by an African-American woman to receive national theatrical distribution. Nine emerging filmmakers of color from around the United States will come to the Nick to screen their work and participate in conversations filmmaking.
Friday through Sunday at the Nickelodeon, 1607 Main St. $50 for a festival pass, $8-$10 for individual films. For more information and show times visit daughters.nickelodeon.org
Comments