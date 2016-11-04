They get around: The Beach Boys coming to Columbia

The Koger Center has just announced that The Beach Boys will be performing in Columbia on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Famous for songs about surfing and the laid back California lifestyle, The Beach Boys have been writing hits and performing for 50 years. Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Koger Center Box Office, online at www.KogerCenterfortheArts.com or charge by phone at 803.251.2222. For VIP Packages, go to mikelove.com or www.thebeachboys.com
A link to the 50th Anniversary Edition to Pet Sounds
