A chili cookoff, 2 big concerts, and a holiday tradition top our event picks

TUESDAY, NOV. 8
>>> HISTORY
REMEMBERING COLUMBIA: MILITARY SERIES: Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Robert Mills Carriage House. Historic Columbia’s Remembering Columbia series provides an insider’s look into the rich past and present of the capital city’s military tradition. This session will explore Columbia during World War I and the establishment of Camp Jackson 100 years ago. This session is part of World War I and America, a two-year national initiative of The Library of America presented in partnership with The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the National World War I Museum and Memorial, and other organizations. Free; other series sessions are $12, nonmembers; $10, members. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
>>> HOLIDAYS
DEVINE NIGHT OUT: 5-8 p.m. Thursday along Devine Street. Grab a friend and get a jump on your holiday shopping at this favorite annual event. There will be socializing, merriment and, of course, shopping, with many retailers offering specials. Be sure to stop by Henry’s Restaurant and Bar for a free after party. Find a list of specials and other details at http://devinestreetcolumbiasc.com
>>> TOUR
RENOVATION RODEO: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday with meeting location to be determined. The Palladium Society’s Renovation Rodeo takes guests on a tour of old homes and buildings in the Columbia area that have been refurbished and renovated while staying true to the roots and history of the house. This week’s session focuses on renovations in Melrose Heights. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres as well as beer and wine during the event. Free for Palladium Society members, $15 for nonmembers. Register before the event at www.historiccolumbia.org
>>> CONCERT
BOB DYLAN AND HIS BAND: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Township. The Nobel Prize winner brings his music to Columbia for one night only. Doors open at 7 p.m. $59.50-$89. 1703 Taylor St. www.thetownship.org
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
>>> CELEBRATION
VETERANS DAY PARADE: Starting just before 11 a.m. Friday from Laurel and Sumter streets, downtown Columbia. This annual parade salutes veterans with a procession of high school marching bands, floats, military vehicles and equipment, military marching installations and a fly-over in downtown Columbia. https://www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation/special-events/veterans-day
>>> FILM
FEMALE FILMMAKERS OF COLOR: Various times, Friday through Sunday at the Nickelodeon. The Nick will host “Daughters: Celebrating Emerging Female Filmmakers of Color,” a festival that celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Daughters of the Dust,” the 1991 film by Julie Dash. “Dust” was the first feature-length film by an African-American woman to receive national theatrical distribution. Nine emerging filmmakers of color from around the United States will come to the Nick to screen their work and participate in conversations filmmaking. $50 for a festival pass, $8-$10 for individual films. 1607 Main St. For more information and show times: daughters.nickelodeon.org
>>> NIGHTLIFE
ARTS & DRAUGHTS: 7-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Columbia Museum of Art. As the Columbia Museum of Art likes to say, Art, drink, and be happy! Enjoy beer tastings from The Whig, live music, D.I.Y. art projects, interactive art, scavenger hunts, museum tours, and more. The Wurst Wagen, Village Idiot Pizza, Casey’s Big Dawg BBQ Barkmobile and The Belgian Waffle Truck also will be there. $5 for museum members, $9 for nonmembers. 1515 Main St. www.columbiamuseum.org
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
>>> MUSIC
STEVIE NICKS WITH THE PRETENDERS: 7 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Stevie Nicks brings "The 24 Karat Gold Tour" to Colonial Life Arena with opening act the Pretenders. Nicks is a multi-platinum selling artist dubbed “the reigning queen of rock and roll” by Rolling Stone Magazine. Collectively as a solo artist and Fleetwood Mac band member, Nicks has sold more than 140 million albums and won several Grammys. Tickets start at $39. 801 Lincoln St. www.coloniallifearena.com
BANJO PLAYER BELA FLECK: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Not many people have the chance to hear a banjo play classical music, but you do. Banjo superstar Bela Fleck, a 16-time Grammy winner, will join the South Carolina Philharmonic for a specially commissioned concerto. $23-$53. 1051 Greene St. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
>>> FOOD
29TH ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF IN FIVE POINTS: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday in Five Points. The weather cools down, the chili warms up and friends mingle over tasty seasonal brews and local tunes. Sample 40-plus chili dishes, and check out a new food truck rodeo, children’s carnival, live music and more. Free; family and pet friendly, and open to the public. www.fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Chili-Cook-Off
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
>>> FESTIVAL
BUBBIE’S BRISKET & BAKERY: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Beth Shalom Synagogue. Celebrate a Jewish food extravaganza at this popular annual fundraiser. Enjoy favorites like brisket, corned beef, matzah ball soup, knishes, challah, rugalach and more. 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500, www.bethshalomcolumbia.org.
>>> HISTORY
BUS TOUR OF CIVIL WAR SITES: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, meeting at Robert Mills Carriage House. Join Historic Columbia for a Second Sunday Roll, a bus tour of Columbia’s important Civil War sites. Learn about Columbia during the early years of the war and about the fateful night of Feb. 17, 1865 when 30 percent of the city’s structures were lost to fire. Step-off at the State House and count the iron stars marking where Union cannonballs hit the building. $8 adults, $4 youth for Historic Columbia members; $12 adults, $6 youth for nonmembers. Free for kids 5 and under. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org
