Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Columbia

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will appear at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia April 19 as part of their 2017 North American tour in support of their 11th studio album, "The Getaway."
The Getaway tour kicks off Jan. 5 in San Antonio, Texas and crisscrosses North America through mid-March. A spring leg of the tour has been added, which begins April 12 in Washington, D.C. and includes the stop at Colonial Life Arena.
A fan club ticket pre-sale for the new shows launches on November 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 11 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, by phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app.
The Getaway debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release in June.
