Historic Columbia series looks into the city’s military traditions

Remembering Columbia, a lecture series from Historic Columbia, is back with a military sequence. Tuesday’s topic is “How the Military Shaped a Modern Southern City.”
The talk is the second installment of three exploring Columbia’s military history, specifically during World War I and the establishment of Camp Jackson 100 years ago.
The session is part of World War I and America, a national initiative of The Library of America and several other organizations to publicly examine the transformative impact of the First World War.
Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert Mills Carriage House. Free. The next lecture is Nov. 15 and is $10 for Historic Columbia members and $12 for non-members. Advance reservation is encouraged. historiccolumbia.org
