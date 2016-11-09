A Jewish feast, tea and chocolate, and a new deli

Wine, Women & Shoes: Sip world-class wines and savor delicious bites while shopping designer fashions or bidding in the auction with proceeds to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia.
6-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. Tickets are $75, or $150 for VIP, which include an extra hour for shopping, premier fashion show seating and a VIP swag bag. www.winewomenandshoes.com
John Currence at Rise: Meet John Currence, the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: South, as he tours with his latest book “Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day” and fills the cases at Rise with a selection of pastries and breakfast dishes.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Rise Gourmet Goods & Bakeshop, 926 Harden St. www.risebakeshop.com
Bovinoche Bluegrass Festival at Magnolia Lodge: Jeff Bannister will roast whole chicken, goat and pig, and Kristian Niemi will serve up some surprises. The Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band headlines the Saturday music lineup with The Mustache Brothers, Mountain Express, The Plowboys, Dirty Gone Dolas, Prairie Willows, Liver Pudding, DC Leakage, DR Roundhouse and more. Camping spaces available, (friendly) dogs and kids welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at Magnolia Lodge, 631 Long Town Road, Ridgeway. $50; proceeds benefit Barclay School. www.magnoliafarmlodge.com
Bubbie’s Brisket & Bakery: Celebrate a Jewish food extravaganza with your favorites: brisket, corned beef, matzah ball soup, knishes, challah, rugalach and more.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500, www.bethshalomcolumbia.org.
Farm to Trunk wine event: Get ready for the holidays with a wine tasting and buying event with wines from Advintage. Cases of wine will be available for order and pick-up on Friday.
6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. $20. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Tea + Chocolate: J Cottage Industries pairs four teas with Evolution through Chocolate’s truffles. Sample vanilla clove chai with a banana clove truffle, gingerbread black tea with a gingerbread truffle, pomegranate green tea with a red wine syrup truffle, and a final pairing, still to be determined.
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. $12. www.facebook.com/302Artisans
New restaurants
East Bay Deli is set to open its first Midlands-area location Monday, Nov. 14 in the Hub apartment complex at 1426 Main St.
East Bay Deli is a New York-style deli with a Southern twist. The Columbia location will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as beer and wine. Online ordering, delivery and catering will be available at the Main Street location, as well as outdoor pet seating, according to East Bay’s website. Hours of operation are set for 7 a.m.-9 p.m. with delivery hours set for 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Staff writer Janet Jones Kendall contributed
