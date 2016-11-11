Get ready for a marathon of ‘Gilmore Girls’ this weekend

For many television viewers, November 25 will be a momentous day.
That’s because at 12:01 a.m., Netflix will release “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” the highly anticipated four-episode revival of the beloved WB (and, later, CW) series that went off the air nine years ago. The family friendly show followed the adventures of a 30-something mom and her teenaged daughter in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.
In anticipation of the premiere, on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., the Richland County Public Library will host a Top Ten Gilmore Girls Marathon. Attendees are encouraged to dress in plaid and don a baseball cap.
“‘Gilmore Girls’ is beloved by members of Richland Library’s staff and the community,” said programs and partnerships librarian Joanna Bixler. “For seven seasons, we became invested in this relatable, mother-daughter relationship and wanted to see what happened to these characters. Now, we are excited to touch base with them again and tie any loose ends from the season finale.”
Each of the 10 episodes that will be screened at the event was chosen by a team of library staff members for its ability to convey pivotal points from that season. In addition, before each episode, the library will show the Netflix-produced summary from that season. Other festive additions include a selection of Lorelai and Rory’s favorite snacks, including Pop Tarts and Cracker Jack; a cart stacked with some of the books Rory read during the show; and a chance to see the Netflix preview of the new show.
The Top 10 Gilmore Girls Marathon will take place in the library’s new theater, on the second floor of the Main Library, 1431 Assembly St.
For more information, (including a list of episodes), visit www.richlandlibrary.com
