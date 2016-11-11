Best of the rest: Events for Nov. 11 and beyond

FRIDAY, NOV. 11
UNVEILING OF CENTENNIAL PLAZA: 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Blossom street, Congaree and Santee avenues. Five Points, Columbia’s original village neighborhood, has begun its next 100 years with the continuation of centennial projects and beautification efforts in 2016. The Five Points Association and its gracious partners within the community have collaborated on the construction of Five Points’ Centennial Plaza, located at the intersection of Blossom Street, Congaree and Santee Avenues, since early 2015. The Five Points Association will now join the City of Columbia and other honored guests to officially unveil the tribute to Col. Jack Van Loan. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
“THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theater in Lexington. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fears, their hopes, their laughter and their grief. During the course of each excruciatingly difficult day of these two dark years, it is Anne’s voice that shines through. $18 for adults, $16 for seniors or military and $14 for students. 105 Caughman Rd. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
“FOOTLOOSE”: 8 p.m. Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). FAC will present Camden Community Theatre’s musical production of the 1980s hit “Footloose” in the Wood Auditorium for a two-week run. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind. The show contains some adult language. $18 for adults; $15 for students, seniors, and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden, SC. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Baked goods, crafts, new gifts and frozen casseroles. Lunch is available for purchase. Homemade vegetable soup, homemade chicken salad sandwiches and hot dogs. 1001 Twelfth St. Cayce. (803) 796-5735, http://allsaintscayce.org/
FERN&FAWN POP UP SHOP: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Arcade Mall on Main Street. Fern&Fawn is a pop-up boutique in Columbia, SC that offers the latest trends in women’s fashions at an affordable price. Founded in 2016 by Irmo natives Ceanne Talty and Robin Crawford, Fern&Fawn is a fun and creative alternative to traditional brick and mortar shops that offers a variety of trendy styles for ladies of all sizes.
29TH ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday in Five Points. Patrons will have the chance to watch teams battle it out to see who has the best chili in Columbia. Taste and enjoy over 30 unique chili varieties with lots of fixings for a donation and experience live entertainment for the entire family. New for this year: a food truck rodeo will be on site for the non-chili lovers as well as live music. Children are welcome all day in the Little Pepper’s Place for a day of family fun. In conjunction with the cook-off, Five Points retailers will be offering sales and specials all day long. At the intersection of Greene Street and Pavilion Avenue. Free to the public. www.FivePointsColumbia.com
GREENLAWN BAPTIST CHURCH VERTERANS DAY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Baptist Church. Bring a chair and join us for a celebration of faith and freedom in honor of Veteran’s Day. Singing hymns and songs and reading scriptures on the themes of Freedom in Christ. In the parking lot behind Krispy Kreme’s on Garners Ferry Road. 6612 Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 776-4074, http://greenlawn.ipower.com
REMEMBERING POP BYRNES: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Arts Center, 2nd floor, north gallery. In 1948, James and Maude Byrnes began the Byrnes foundation to provide college scholarships to South Carolina students who had lost one parent to death. Gov. Byrnes said it was “the most rewarding thing we have ever done.” Sit down with Dr. Bill Rowe and other early Byrnes Scholars as they share their memories of the couple they knew as “Mom and Pop”. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, https://squareup.com/store/TappsArtsCenter/
LOWCOUNTRY IN THE MIDLANDS: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Asbury Memorial UMC. Sponsored by the Eastover Ruritan Club. $15 in advance or at the door. Takeout available. 1005 Asbury Rd. (803) 776-3811, (803) 353-2913. www.evensi.us/low-country-boil-asbury-memorial-united-methodist-church/187008428
ANIMAL PROTECTION LEAGUE ANNUAL BENEFIT AUCTION: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Medallion Center. Live and silent auctions, food, beverages and fun. This event supports the work of the oldest no-kill rescue in the midlands. $55 each or $320 per table for 8 in advance. 7309 Garners Ferry Rd. Debbie, (803) 603-5443, judyjeweler@gmail.com
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
MONDAY, NOV. 14
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
A MATTER OF HONOR: PEARL HARBOR: 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Humanities Department of Midlands Technical College, airport campus, room 143. “A Matter of Honor” is a provocative story of politics and war, of a man willing to sacrifice himself for his country only to be sacrificed himself. Revelatory and definitive, it is an invaluable contribution to our understanding of this pivotal event. The book includes 40 black-and-white photos throughout the text. 1260 Lexington Dr, West Columbia. (803) 738-8324, www.midlandstech.edu
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
BUILDINGS IN STITCHES: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at City Art. Using needle and thread for self-expression, Susan Lenz’s work reflects her passion for historic buildings, especially stained glass windows and the colors and eco-friendly ideals of Friedensreich Hundertwasser, a 20th c. Austrian artist and architect. The work is the result of hand-guided, free-motion machine embroidery and melting techniques, a unique process that Susan developed herself. Each piece builds on the last in an exploration of architectural design motifs and stitched symbols. Her work has been presented in solo shows across the country and most recently was juried into the prestigious 2016 Philadelphia Museum of Art Fine Craft Show. Cindy Saad will be showing her hand crafted jewelry. Doug and Bunny Williams will be on hand playing some tunes for your enjoyment. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
GRACE, JUSTICE, AND MERCY: doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Township Auditorium. Justice Advocate Bryan Stevenson is the founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. Stevenson is a widely acclaimed public interest lawyer who has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned. Under his leadership, EJI has won major legal challenges eliminating excessive and unfair sentencing, exonerating innocent death row prisoners, confronting abuse of the incarcerated and the mentally ill and aiding children prosecuted as adults. Mr. Stevenson has successfully argued several cases in the United States Supreme Court and recently won an historic ruling that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for all children 17 or younger are unconstitutional. Free event. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.richlandlibrary.com/event/lets-talk-justice
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
A CONVERSATION WITH CATHERINE WALWORTH AND SUSAN FELLEMAN: Noon, Nov. 18 at the Columbia Museum of Art. As an introduction to “CUT! Costume and the Cinema”, Dr. Catherine Walworth, CMA curator, and Dr. Susan Felleman discuss costume and art and their importance within period film. Felleman teaches art history and film and media studies at the University of South Carolina. Free with membership or admission. Admission: $10 adults, $5 students, $8 senior citizens (ages 65 and over) and $8 military. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
19TH ANNUAL NATIVE AMERICAN INDIAN FILM & VIDEO FESTIVAL OF SOUTHEAST: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 18 at Midlands Technical College- Northeast Campus Center of Excellence for Technology-Auditorium. This community-based event aims to present the richness and variety of indigenous cinematic expressions. Primarily the festival is a time to educate folks about contemporary Native American talent and issues, Native theme documentaries and to discuss film and the power it has to tell Native Stories by Native people and to entertain. $7. $5, students, seniors and military. Tribal card holders, free. 151 Powell Rd. http://nickelodeon.org/films/the-seventh-fire/
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN: Happy hour and galleries open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Columbia Museum of Art. Join the Noel Freidline Quartet as they pay tribute to one of the most iconic names in jazz, the great Dave Brubeck. Along with saxophonist Paul Desmond, bassist Gene Wright, and drummer Joe Morello, Brubeck helped define the genre of West Coast “cool” jazz. $35, $28 for members, $5 for students. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
