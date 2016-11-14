Author, widow Cassandra King to talk at Pat Conroy tribute in Newberry

Pat Conroy will be honored at an event this week that features a talk with his widow, the novelist Cassandra King.
Tuesday’s “A Tribute to Pat Conroy” at the Newberry Opera House is the latest in a long line of people and places celebrating Conroy’s life and work.
Conroy was a literary legend and South Carolina resident. He died of pancreatic cancer in March.
King will be interviewed by S.C. ETV radio host Walter Edgar at the Newberry event. A portion of ticket sales will go to the new Pat Conroy Literary Center, an institute named after Conroy and founded in his adopted hometown of Beaufort.
Conroy’s posthumously published “A Lowcountry Heart: Reflections on a Writing Life” will be available at Tuesday’s event. The book is a collection of Conroy speeches, interviews and essays. There also are remembrances from friends and a eulogy for “The Great Conroy.”
7 p.m. Tuesday at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $22-$45 www.newberryoperahouse.com
