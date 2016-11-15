Best of the rest: Events for Nov. 15 and beyond

TUESDAY, NOV. 15
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
A MATTER OF HONOR: PEARL HARBOR: 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Humanities Department of Midlands Technical College, airport campus, room 143. “A Matter of Honor” is a provocative story of politics and war, of a man willing to sacrifice himself for his country only to be sacrificed himself. Revelatory and definitive, it is an invaluable contribution to our understanding of this pivotal event. The book includes 40 black-and-white photos throughout the text. 1260 Lexington Dr, West Columbia. (803) 738-8324, www.midlandstech.edu
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
SCBTMA “SUPER MOON” CONCERT: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor. Please join us for an evening of music to tap your toes to and then howl at the moon! $6 members, $8 non-members. 710 Meeting St. West Columbia. (803) 796-6477
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
FLU SHOT CLINIC: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday at Richland Library Northeast. Richland Library is proud to host a free flu shot clinic in partnership with Walgreens Pharmacy. No sign-up is necessary. Ages 12 and over. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 7490 Parklane Rd. (803) 736-6575, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/northeast
ENGENUITYSC HOSTS “IGNITE! 2016”: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the new First Base Building. EngenuitySC hosts the annual celebration of economic competitiveness and prosperity. The signature event draws top executives, civic leaders, tech experts and creatives for an evening of dynamic, keynote talks by local leaders and live voting for the winner of the $5,000 Ignite! Ideas Contest, sponsored by Nephron Pharmaceuticals. Speakers for “Ignite! 2016” are Melanie Huggins of Richland Library and Mayor Elise Partin of City of Cayce; Mike Crapps of First Community Bank; and Darion McCloud of NiA Theatre Company and internationally acclaimed artist Michaela Pilar Brown. Guests also enjoy an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres and plenty of networking. $55. 2142 Boyce St., next to Spirit Communications Park. www.engenuitysc.com/ignite
USC’S EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC WORKSHOP: 8 p.m. Wednesday at 701 CCA. USC’s Experimental Music Workshop student ensemble, directed by USC music school faculty member Greg Stuart, will perform three compositions: “Text Series #7: White Noise” by Nomi Epstein; “Everything Else” by Sarah Hennies; and “Burdocks” by Christian Wolf. Admission is free. 701 Whaley St., 2nd floor. www.701cca.org
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
USC SCHOOL OF VISUAL ART AND DESIGN ANNUAL HOLIDAY SALE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at the School of Visual Art and Design. Students and faculty will have handmade artworks for sale including: ceramics, printmaking, photography, and painting. The National Art Education Student Chapter, Ink and Paper, Avant Grads, the Clay Club, and the Photographic Society of USC are participating to generate funding for national conferences, educational supplies, field trips, sponsoring workshops and hosting visiting artists. Show your support for the students and faculty at the USC School of Visual Art and Design by purchasing original handmade art – the perfect gift! 1615 Senate St. avantgrads@gmail.com
PIGS IN THE PARK: FERAL HOG MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Tri-County Electric. Congaree National Park staff and community partners will host a workshop geared toward feral pigs in the park and adjacent lands. The workshop will feature numerous guest speakers, special exhibits and updates about Congaree National Park from park staff. The workshop is free, with lunch provided. Registration is required. 6437 Old State Rd., St. Matthews. Charlie Fisher, (803) 576-2080, fisherc@rcgov.us. http://hogworkshop.eventbrite.com
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
COMMUNITY FORUM WITH RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Richland Library Eastover. Come out and meet some of the deputies who are assigned to protect and serve you in the Eastover area. Learn valuable information on various community projects that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting in the Eastover area. Listen to timely tips on ensuring personal safety. A question-and-answer session will be conducted at the end of the presentations. 608 Main St., Eastover. (803) 353-8584, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/eastover
BUILDINGS IN STITCHES: 5-9 p.m. Thursday at City Art. Using needle and thread for self-expression, Susan Lenz’s work reflects her passion for historic buildings, especially stained glass windows and the colors and eco-friendly ideals of Friedensreich Hundertwasser, a 20th c. Austrian artist and architect. The work is the result of hand-guided, free-motion machine embroidery and melting techniques, a unique process that Susan developed herself. Each piece builds on the last in an exploration of architectural design motifs and stitched symbols. Her work has been presented in solo shows across the country and most recently was juried into the prestigious 2016 Philadelphia Museum of Art Fine Craft Show. Cindy Saad will be showing her hand crafted jewelry. Doug and Bunny Williams will be on hand playing some tunes for your enjoyment. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
VISTA LIGHTS: 5-10 p.m. Thursday throughout the Vista. The Congaree Vista’s signature open house kicks off the holiday season with artistic performances, live music and dancing. More than 60 galleries, shops and restaurants will open their doors to showcase their holiday treasures before and following the Vista’s tree lighting with Mayor Steve Benjamin and Brig. Gen. John P. “Pete” Johnson. The evening’s highlight will be a tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Gervais and Lincoln. Be there by 6 p.m. to see the music and dance performances before the main event, the tree lighting. The Reggie Sullivan Band will play on stage immediately following the tree lighting. Free parking available in City of Columbia garages in the Vista. (803) 269-5946, www.VistaColumbia.com
GRACE, JUSTICE, AND MERCY: doors open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Township Auditorium. Join justice advocate Bryan Stevenson, the founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama as he discusses race relations in America. Stevenson is a widely acclaimed public interest lawyer who has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned. Under his leadership, EJI has won major legal challenges eliminating excessive and unfair sentencing, exonerating innocent death row prisoners, confronting abuse of the incarcerated and the mentally ill and aiding children prosecuted as adults. Mr. Stevenson has successfully argued several cases in the United States Supreme Court and recently won an historic ruling that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for all children 17 or younger are unconstitutional. Free event. 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350, www.richlandlibrary.com/event/lets-talk-justice
THE WOMEN’S SHELTER 37TH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING SOUPER: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church and New Spring Church. The Thanksgiving Souper is held each year the Thursday before Thanksgiving. This event is sponsored by Chick-fil-A. You will enjoy their delicious soup, crackers, and tea as well as live entertainment. This simple meal serves as a reminder that hunger and homelessness still exists in our community. $5 per person. Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Rd.; New Spring Church, 657 Bush River Rd. www.womenshelter.org
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
TRANSITIONS HOMELESS RECOVERY CENTER’S 5TH ANNUAL RECONSTRUCTING HOME ART SHOW AND AUCTION: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Agape Conference Center. This year’s event is presented by First Citizens Foundation and hosted by the Middleton Family. The client art celebrates the resiliency of Transitions clients and their efforts to overcome homelessness as well as the resiliency of our community and its efforts to overcome the devastating impact of the 2015 historic flood. Several of the client art pieces were produced on the windows and materials salvaged from homes destroyed in the floods. In addition to the art show and auction of the client art, there will be a silent auction, several raffles, open bar for beer and wine, live music by Prettier Than Matt and food stations featuring the culinary specialties of 9 local downtown restaurants: Al-Amir, Blue Marlin, Michael’s Café and Catering, Thirsty Fellow, TakoSushi, and Villa Tronco, with desserts by Good Life Café, Main Street Bakery and Sugar, Columbia. $50. 1620 Main St. (803) 708-4861, www.transitionssc.org
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
JOHN CARIANI’S “ALMOST, MAINE”: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lab Theatre. One of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade, “Almost, Maine” takes audiences to a mythical Maine town whose residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, we experience a series of nine variously heartbreaking and heartwarming vignettes, each exploring the ways in which we all strive to find love…almost. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
USC SCHOOL OF VISUAL ART AND DESIGN ANNUAL HOLIDAY SALE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at the School of Visual Art and Design. Students and faculty will have handmade artworks for sale including: ceramics, printmaking, photography, and painting. The National Art Education Student Chapter, Ink and Paper, Avant Grads, the Clay Club, and the Photographic Society of USC are participating to generate funding for national conferences, educational supplies, field trips, sponsoring workshops and hosting visiting artists. Show your support for the students and faculty at the USC School of Visual Art and Design by purchasing original handmade art – the perfect gift! 1615 Senate St. avantgrads@gmail.com
49TH ANNUAL GEM, MINERAL, & JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Jamil Temple. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, and tools for sale. Geodes sold and cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit and lapidary demonstrations. Lots of fun for the whole family. South Carolina amethyst on display. Sponsored by The Columbia Gem & Mineral Society. $5; free for ages sixteen and under. All military and their dependents, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 736-9317, ashrader@mindspring.com. www.cgams.org
A CONVERSATION WITH CATHERINE WALWORTH AND SUSAN FELLEMAN: Noon, Friday at the Columbia Museum of Art. As an introduction to “CUT! Costume and the Cinema”, Dr. Catherine Walworth, CMA curator, and Dr. Susan Felleman discuss costume and art and their importance within period film. Felleman teaches art history and film and media studies at the University of South Carolina. Free with membership or admission. Admission: $10 adults, $5 students, $8 senior citizens (ages 65 and over) and $8 military. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
UNVEILING OF THE 2016 “OFFICIAL CITY ORNAMENT”: 1:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall. Each year the Mayor of Columbia unveils the Babcock Center Foundation’s “ornament of opportunity” and proclaims the ornament the “official city ornament”. 1737 Main St. Carrie Deaton, (803) 799-1970
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
PRE-COLONIAL CUP GALLERY GALLOP: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday throughout Camden. The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) along with its affiliate groups, Camden ART, invites you to join them for the Gallery Gallop, a special gallery crawl to kick off the Colonial Cup weekend in Camden. Seven local galleries and businesses will open their doors to the public to highlight local and regional artists and their unique variety of art styles and mediums. Most of the businesses taking part in this unique event will be within walking distance of each other, and will be serving refreshments. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
HOT DOG DINNER AND A MOVIE: 6 p.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church. We will have our famous hot dog dinner and a movie. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the movie, “To Sir with Love II” starring Sidney Poitier, following at 7 p.m. Film description: after thirty years teaching in London, Mark Thackeray retires and returns to Chicago. There, however, the challenge of reaching kids in an inner city school proves too much to resist. Besides a hot dog with all the trimmings there will be popcorn, ice cream and door prizes. Come out and enjoy this classic family movie, hot dogs, and the great fellowship that goes with it. 410 Harbison Blvd. (803) 732-1899, http://gracecolumbia.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
VETERANS ALUMNI COUNCIL (VAC) OPEN HOUSE: 6 p.m. Friday in the Alumni Center. The newest alumni affinity organization will serve as a bridge between student and alumni veterans and among Gamecock veterans in South Carolina and beyond. Gamecock veterans, along with their family and friends, as well as all university alumni and supporters are invited to attend. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and beer and wine bar. 900 Senate St.
19TH ANNUAL NATIVE AMERICAN INDIAN FILM & VIDEO FESTIVAL OF SOUTHEAST: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Midlands Technical College- Northeast Campus Center of Excellence for Technology-Auditorium. This community-based event aims to present the richness and variety of indigenous cinematic expressions. Primarily the festival is a time to educate folks about contemporary Native American talent and issues, Native theme documentaries and to discuss film and the power it has to tell Native Stories by Native people and to entertain. $7. $5, students, seniors and military. Tribal card holders, free. 151 Powell Rd. http://nickelodeon.org/films/the-seventh-fire/
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN: Happy hour and galleries open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Join the Noel Freidline Quartet as they pay tribute to one of the most iconic names in jazz, the great Dave Brubeck. Along with saxophonist Paul Desmond, bassist Gene Wright, and drummer Joe Morello, Brubeck helped define the genre of West Coast “cool” jazz. $35, $28 for members, $5 for students. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
PARSONS DANCE COMPANY: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The company, originally formed by choreographer David Parsons and Tony-award-winning lighting designer Hal Binkley, is known for its energized, athletic, ensemble work; and for its collaborations, including those with iconic artists such as Donna Karan, Annie Leibovitz and Alex Katz. The company has toured more than 383 cities, 22 countries, and five continents. For this performance they will revisit their greatest hits and share new creations. $28. 7300 College St. Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
JOHN CARIANI’S “ALMOST, MAINE”: 8 p.m. Friday at the Lab Theatre. One of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade, “Almost, Maine” takes audiences to a mythical Maine town whose residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, we experience a series of nine variously heartbreaking and heartwarming vignettes, each exploring the ways in which we all strive to find love…almost. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
PARSONS DANCE COMPANY “RELAXED SHOW”: 10 a.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The company, originally formed by choreographer David Parsons and Tony-award-winning lighting designer Hal Binkley, is known for its energized, athletic, ensemble work. For this performance they will revisit their greatest hits and share new creations. Relaxed performances are designed to welcome people who will benefit from a more relaxed performance environment, including people with an Autism Spectrum Condition, sensory or communication disorder. Relaxed performances offer a manageable degree of sensory stimuli, space to temporarily “chill out” during the performance, and the opportunity to preview the experience via photos and theatre visits. $5. 7300 College St. Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
49TH ANNUAL GEM, MINERAL, & JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Jamil Temple. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, and tools for sale. Geodes sold and cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit and lapidary demonstrations. Lots of fun for the whole family. South Carolina amethyst on display. Sponsored by The Columbia Gem & Mineral Society. $5; free for ages sixteen and under. All military and their dependents, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 736-9317, ashrader@mindspring.com. www.cgams.org
JOHN CARIANI’S “ALMOST, MAINE”: 8 p.m. Friday at the Lab Theatre. One of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade, “Almost, Maine” takes audiences to a mythical Maine town whose residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, we experience a series of nine variously heartbreaking and heartwarming vignettes, each exploring the ways in which we all strive to find love…almost. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
49TH ANNUAL GEM, MINERAL, & JEWELRY SHOW: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Jamil Temple. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, and tools for sale. Geodes sold and cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit and lapidary demonstrations. Lots of fun for the whole family. South Carolina amethyst on display. Sponsored by The Columbia Gem & Mineral Society. $5; free for ages sixteen and under. All military and their dependents, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 736-9317, ashrader@mindspring.com. www.cgams.org
JOHN CARIANI’S “ALMOST, MAINE”: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lab Theatre. One of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade, “Almost, Maine” takes audiences to a mythical Maine town whose residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, we experience a series of nine variously heartbreaking and heartwarming vignettes, each exploring the ways in which we all strive to find love…almost. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
