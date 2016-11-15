Bruno Mars is coming to Charlotte

Bruno Mars is on one very major roll right now, and that roll is now set to bring him to North Carolina for two concerts next year – although fans in these parts will need to have a little patience.
The Grammy Award-winning pop star behind chart toppers like “Just the Way You Are” and “When I Was Your Man” early Tuesday announced a massive world tour that starts in Belgium in March but won’t reach the U.S. until July; his N.C. shows are set for Sept. 14 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and Oct. 12 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
There are no planned stops in South Carolina.
Still, even though the Charlotte concert is almost 10 months away, fans in the Carolinas will need to plan ahead: Tickets for all dates of “The 24K Magic World Tour” will go on sale Monday at www.livenation.com, the venue box offices, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone (800-745-3000).
Live Nation did not specify an on-sale time or ticket prices. However, fans who pre-order the singer’s new album – “24K Magic,” out Friday – via the Bruno Mars Official Store (www.brunomars.com) will be able to purchase concert tickets prior to the general sale that starts Monday.
As for that roll he’s on...
Mars recently was the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” for which he performed current hit “24K Magic” and new album track “Chunky;” he’s currently featured on the cover of this month’s Rolling Stone magazine; he’s set to give a show-opening performance at the 2016 American Music Awards, airing live this Sunday on ABC; and he’ll perform at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, airing Dec. 5 on CBS.
