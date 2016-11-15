ZZ Top coming to Columbia

Rock band ZZ Top will play at Township Auditorium in February, the venue announced Tuesday.
The band -- Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard -- has been performing since 1969 and is known for the songs “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” (as well as Hill and Gibbons’ long beards). See them perform on Feb. 21.
Gibbons was in town last November for the Rockin' 4 Relief Concert at the Columbia Historic Speedway in Cayce.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at the Township Auditorium box office, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
