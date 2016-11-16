Where to dine out in Columbia on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day at Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern at 2030 Devine St. in Five Points has been a tradition for nearly 30 years.
“We’ve been serving Columbia on Thanksgiving for a long, long time,” said Yesterday’s co-owner Scotty MacRae.
This year will be no different. Operating with a fully volunteer staff, Yesterday’s plans to open around 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 and close before 9.
“In the past we had opened around 5 (p.m.) and stayed open until 10 but we realized after around 8 we were just all standing around staring at each other, so we’re going to adjust the hours a little this year,” MacRae said. “Then we’ll send everyone left over to Bar None for cocktails and to catch the end of a game.”
Yesterday’s is taking reservations for the Thanksgiving Day meal – which will include a special menu of traditional favorites such as turkey and dressing, mac and cheese, green beans and some non-traditional offerings such as salmon and grits. And in fact, the reservations are rolling in. By Halloween, a party of 18 had booked.
“The guy said he had all this family coming in and with what he was going to spend to feed them he’d rather just bring them all here and let us do the work,” MacRae said.
If dining out – with or without family – is your Thanksgiving Day choice this year, MacRae and other area restaurants have the welcome mats ready.
Here, a sampling of places open Thanksgiving Day.
Columbo’s Italian Restaurant
The Thanksgiving buffet at Columbo’s Italian Restaurant is an annual tradition for many Midlands area families, according to restaurant management. In fact, the feast – which features carved turkey, prime rib, chilled seafood, appetizers, traditional sides, desserts and more – feeds about 400 each year. Reservations recommended.
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at Doubletree Hotel, 2100 Bush River Road. Cost is $36 for adults ($28 for seniors and military), $15 for children under 10, free for children under 5. Six seatings are available every 30 minutes starting at 11:30. (803) 744-2200
Cowboy’s Brazilian Steakhouse
Diners who want a Thanksgiving feast comprised of an unlimited selection of meat can head to Cowboy’s, where the full “Dinner Rodizio” and salad bar will be offered. Dinner Rodizio features 16 cuts of beef, chicken, pork and lamb, along with ham and turkey for Thanksgiving. The buffet also will include traditional Thanksgiving sides such as sweet potato casserole and cornbread stuffing.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1508 Main St. $35. (803) 728-0887
Lizard’s Thicket
All 15 area Lizard’s Thicket locations will be open Thanksgiving Day, serving up plates full of the restaurant’s signature turkey and dressing and its offerings of more than two dozen vegetables and sides.
6 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at various locations around Columbia and Lexington. www.lizardsthicket.com/
Carolina Ale House
In a change from the past couple of years, both locations of Carolina Ale House will be open Thanksgiving Day, offering a limited version of its regular menu, as well as a traditional Thanksgiving menu option of turkey and stuffing, sweet potato casserole, candied yams, carrots, green beans and mac and cheese. According to management, the Harbison location alone has served more than 500 in those limited hours in years past.
4 p.m.-midnight Thursday, Nov. 24 at 227 Columbiana Drive (803-407-6996) and 708 Lady St. (803-227-7150).
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Ruth’s Chris will once again offer its traditional three-course Thanksgiving turkey dinner at $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for children. The meal starts with a choice of Caesar or steak house salad or seafood gumbo followed by oven roasted turkey breast with herb stuffing, homemade gravy and cranberry relish with a choice of mashed potatoes, green beans with roasted garlic, sweet potato casserole or creamed spinach and ends with pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream. Reservations recommended.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at 924 Senate St., Hilton Columbia Center Hotel. (803) 212-6666
British Bulldog
Full of turkey and family by late afternoon? Consider heading to British Bulldog Pub off Harbison Boulevard for a pint with some burgers, wings, fish and chips, Reubens or roast beef sandwiches.
4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1220 Bower Parkway. (803) 227-8918
Old Mill Brewpub
In addition to Old Mill’s main menu selections that include shrimp and grits and blackened chicken Alfredo, the popular Lexington eatery will also offer a full turkey dinner with all the fixings.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at 711 E. Main St., Lexington. (803) 785-2337
And more
Among chain restaurants, all area locations of the following are scheduled to be open Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 24: Cracker Barrel, Waffle House, Ruby Tuesday, IHOP, Denny’s and Fatz Cafe.
Comments