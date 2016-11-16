Go Columbia

November 16, 2016 1:55 PM

Music in the Midlands: The Shelters, Papadosio, Skanksgiving II

By Erin Shaw

The Shelters

After touring in support of Band Of Horses, emerging Los Angeles-based rock band The Shelters will perform in Columbia. The band is Chase Simpson (vocals, guitar), Josh Jove (vocals, guitar) Sebastian Harris (drums) and Jacob Pillot (bass).

The Shelters released a self-titled debut album this summer, which was co-produced by Tom Petty.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS

Papadosio: The electronic space rock band is prone to improvisational jams and slinky grooves. With instrumental trio Consider The Source.

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $18-$20. www.musicfarm.com

Not So Slow Jam: Improve your playing by joining the jam circle at Bill’s Music Shop, but be ready to jump in. Less advanced players should stick to the once-a-month slow jam.

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Bill's Music Shop, 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. www.billsmusicshop.com

Shenandoah: Country band Shenandoah is known for songs “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next To You, Next To Me” and “Sunday in the South.”

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $50-$65. www.newberryoperahouse.com

Skanksgiving II: Featuring groovy garage rockers Debbie & The Skanks, The Mobros, Dumb Doctors, Alarm Drum and Secret Guest.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

