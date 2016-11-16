Music in the Midlands: The Shelters, Papadosio, Skanksgiving II

The Shelters
After touring in support of Band Of Horses, emerging Los Angeles-based rock band The Shelters will perform in Columbia. The band is Chase Simpson (vocals, guitar), Josh Jove (vocals, guitar) Sebastian Harris (drums) and Jacob Pillot (bass).
The Shelters released a self-titled debut album this summer, which was co-produced by Tom Petty.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Papadosio: The electronic space rock band is prone to improvisational jams and slinky grooves. With instrumental trio Consider The Source.
9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $18-$20. www.musicfarm.com
Not So Slow Jam: Improve your playing by joining the jam circle at Bill’s Music Shop, but be ready to jump in. Less advanced players should stick to the once-a-month slow jam.
9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Bill's Music Shop, 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. www.billsmusicshop.com
Shenandoah: Country band Shenandoah is known for songs “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next To You, Next To Me” and “Sunday in the South.”
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $50-$65. www.newberryoperahouse.com
Skanksgiving II: Featuring groovy garage rockers Debbie & The Skanks, The Mobros, Dumb Doctors, Alarm Drum and Secret Guest.
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Erin Shaw, eshaw@thestate.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @GoCoErin.
Comments