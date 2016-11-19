Take the family for a Sunday outing to Festival of Trees

The 27th Festival of Trees offers folks the opportunity to make decorating for the holidays a little easier while doing a good deed.
The Festival of Trees ends Sunday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The event has become a favorite Christmas tradition in the Midlands, while benefiting Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. It’s a signature fundraising event by Palmetto Health Foundation, with a silent auction filled with decorated trees, wreaths, gifts, menorahs and dreidels as well as fused glass bowls hand crafted by patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.
“For 27 years, proceeds from Festival of Trees have made a tremendous impact right here at home at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital,” said Priscilla Young, events director for Children’s Hospital.
“Community support has helped fund the latest equipment and enhance programs for children. Festival of Trees is truly a celebration of the Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital team and more than 150,000 patient visitors who are cared for each year.”
The silent auction will continue Sunday beginning at noon and families will enjoy holiday entertainment from local choirs, dance groups, photos with Santa and the popular “Mascot Madness Parade” featuring area mascots at 1 p.m.
Sunday admission is $2 per person or $5 per family (up to four people). Children 12 and under will receive free admission. The silent auction will close on Sunday at 4 p.m.
“What better way to kick off the holidays with your family than to experience the magic of the 27th Festival of Trees,” said Mary Wagnon, Festival of Trees chair.
A full entertainment schedule can be found at www.FestivalofTreesColumbia.org
