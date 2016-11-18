Best of the rest: Events for Nov. 18 and beyond

FRIDAY, NOV. 18
USC SCHOOL OF VISUAL ART AND DESIGN ANNUAL HOLIDAY SALE: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at the School of Visual Art and Design. Students and faculty will have handmade artworks for sale including: ceramics, printmaking, photography, and painting. The National Art Education Student Chapter, Ink and Paper, Avant Grads, the Clay Club, and the Photographic Society of USC are participating to generate funding for national conferences, educational supplies, field trips, sponsoring workshops and hosting visiting artists. Show your support for the students and faculty at the USC School of Visual Art and Design by purchasing original handmade art – the perfect gift! 1615 Senate St. avantgrads@gmail.com
49TH ANNUAL GEM, MINERAL, & JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Jamil Temple. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, and tools for sale. Geodes sold and cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit and lapidary demonstrations. Lots of fun for the whole family. South Carolina amethyst on display. Sponsored by The Columbia Gem & Mineral Society. $5; free for ages sixteen and under. All military and their dependents, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 736-9317, ashrader@mindspring.com. www.cgams.org
A CONVERSATION WITH CATHERINE WALWORTH AND SUSAN FELLEMAN: Noon, Friday at the Columbia Museum of Art. As an introduction to “CUT! Costume and the Cinema”, Dr. Catherine Walworth, CMA curator, and Dr. Susan Felleman discuss costume and art and their importance within period film. Felleman teaches art history and film and media studies at the University of South Carolina. Free with membership or admission. Admission: $10 adults, $5 students, $8 senior citizens (ages 65 and over) and $8 military. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
UNVEILING OF THE 2016 “OFFICIAL CITY ORNAMENT”: 1:30 p.m. Friday at City Hall. Each year the Mayor of Columbia unveils the Babcock Center Foundation’s “ornament of opportunity” and proclaims the ornament the “official city ornament”. 1737 Main St. Carrie Deaton, (803) 799-1970
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
PRE-COLONIAL CUP GALLERY GALLOP: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday throughout Camden. The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) along with its affiliate groups, Camden ART, invites you to join them for the Gallery Gallop, a special gallery crawl to kick off the Colonial Cup weekend in Camden. Seven local galleries and businesses will open their doors to the public to highlight local and regional artists and their unique variety of art styles and mediums. Most of the businesses taking part in this unique event will be within walking distance of each other, and will be serving refreshments. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
HOT DOG DINNER AND A MOVIE: 6 p.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church. We will have our famous hot dog dinner and a movie. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the movie, “To Sir with Love II” starring Sidney Poitier, following at 7 p.m. Film description: after thirty years teaching in London, Mark Thackeray retires and returns to Chicago. There, however, the challenge of reaching kids in an inner city school proves too much to resist. Besides a hot dog with all the trimmings there will be popcorn, ice cream and door prizes. Come out and enjoy this classic family movie, hot dogs, and the great fellowship that goes with it. 410 Harbison Blvd. (803) 732-1899, http://gracecolumbia.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
VETERANS ALUMNI COUNCIL (VAC) OPEN HOUSE: 6 p.m. Friday in the Alumni Center. The newest alumni affinity organization will serve as a bridge between student and alumni veterans and among Gamecock veterans in South Carolina and beyond. Gamecock veterans, along with their family and friends, as well as all university alumni and supporters are invited to attend. The event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and beer and wine bar. 900 Senate St.
19TH ANNUAL NATIVE AMERICAN INDIAN FILM & VIDEO FESTIVAL OF SOUTHEAST: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Midlands Technical College- Northeast Campus Center of Excellence for Technology-Auditorium. This community-based event aims to present the richness and variety of indigenous cinematic expressions. Primarily the festival is a time to educate folks about contemporary Native American talent and issues, Native theme documentaries and to discuss film and the power it has to tell Native Stories by Native people and to entertain. $7. $5, students, seniors and military. Tribal card holders, free. 151 Powell Rd. http://nickelodeon.org/films/the-seventh-fire/
CMA JAZZ ON MAIN: Happy hour and galleries open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Join the Noel Freidline Quartet as they pay tribute to one of the most iconic names in jazz, the great Dave Brubeck. Along with saxophonist Paul Desmond, bassist Gene Wright, and drummer Joe Morello, Brubeck helped define the genre of West Coast “cool” jazz. $35, $28 for members, $5 for students. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
PARSONS DANCE COMPANY: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The company, originally formed by choreographer David Parsons and Tony-award-winning lighting designer Hal Binkley, is known for its energized, athletic, ensemble work; and for its collaborations, including those with iconic artists such as Donna Karan, Annie Leibovitz and Alex Katz. The company has toured more than 383 cities, 22 countries, and five continents. For this performance they will revisit their greatest hits and share new creations. $28. 7300 College St. Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Friday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
JOHN CARIANI’S “ALMOST, MAINE”: 8 p.m. Friday at the Lab Theatre. One of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade, “Almost, Maine” takes audiences to a mythical Maine town whose residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, we experience a series of nine variously heartbreaking and heartwarming vignettes, each exploring the ways in which we all strive to find love…almost. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
SHANDON TURKEY TROT 8K/4K RUN: 7:45 a.m. Saturday at Hand Middle School. 8k run, $35 with a t-shirt; 8k team relay per person, $35 with a t-shirt and 4k run/walk, $30 with a t-shirt. 2600 Wheat St. (803) 343-2947, http://hand.richlandone.org/
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
PARSONS DANCE COMPANY “RELAXED SHOW”: 10 a.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The company, originally formed by choreographer David Parsons and Tony-award-winning lighting designer Hal Binkley, is known for its energized, athletic, ensemble work. For this performance they will revisit their greatest hits and share new creations. Relaxed performances are designed to welcome people who will benefit from a more relaxed performance environment, including people with an Autism Spectrum Condition, sensory or communication disorder. Relaxed performances offer a manageable degree of sensory stimuli, space to temporarily “chill out” during the performance, and the opportunity to preview the experience via photos and theatre visits. $5. 7300 College St. Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org
COMMUNITY GARDENING WORKSHOP: 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Earlewood Park Community Center. The City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department and Clemson Extension are hosting a gardening workshop, “starting seeds indoors”. Participants will learn how to care for your seeds and successfully move them outside. Free and open to the public. 1113 Parkside Dr. (803) 545-3100
49TH ANNUAL GEM, MINERAL, & JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Jamil Temple. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, and tools for sale. Geodes sold and cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit and lapidary demonstrations. Lots of fun for the whole family. South Carolina amethyst on display. Sponsored by The Columbia Gem & Mineral Society. $5; free for ages sixteen and under. All military and their dependents, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 736-9317, ashrader@mindspring.com. www.cgams.org
“BAYOU, WHISPERS FROM THE PAST” BOOK SIGNING: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Books on Broad. Kershaw native and author Lauren Faulkenberry signs her latest novel. Third in the “Bayou” series, it combines romance and suspense as one woman stumbles into love while unearthing her family’s darkest secrets. All three of the Bayou series will be available for purchase and autographing. 944 Broad St. Camden. (803) 713-7323, www.booksonbroad.com
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
TRADITIONAL GUITAR BEAUTY SHOW: Dinner at 6 p.m., concert at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Michael’s Cafe & Catering. A perfect combination of elegant American dining and traditional classical guitar music. The concert will feature internationally recognized Ukrainian guitarists Ulyana Machneva, Marina Alexandra as well as Columbia based up and coming artists Amanda Caporicci, Ethan Ingle and Christopher Schoelen. The program will feature a wide variety of music ranging from Renaissance style to recently written works. Compositions from Stephan Rack, Legnani, Rodrigo, Castelnuovo-Tedesco, and Ulyana Machneva among others. $27 (includes buffet and concert). Cash bar available. 1620 Main St. www.GuitarMuseSC.com
SCENARIO PRESENTS: MASQUERAVE BALL: 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Arts Center. We welcome you to dance to some of Columbia’s best kept secrets: Sjij, Alejandro and Tyler Digital. They’ll spin sets covering a whole spectrum of dance from future bass to house to electronic pop. No matter what you believe or who you are, shed your identity for a night of movement and dancing in the dark! Note: dress fancy. It’s a Ball after all. All ages. $1 before 9; $5 after. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com
JOHN CARIANI’S “ALMOST, MAINE”: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lab Theatre. One of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade, “Almost, Maine” takes audiences to a mythical Maine town whose residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, we experience a series of nine variously heartbreaking and heartwarming vignettes, each exploring the ways in which we all strive to find love…almost. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
49TH ANNUAL GEM, MINERAL, & JEWELRY SHOW: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Jamil Temple. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, and tools for sale. Geodes sold and cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit and lapidary demonstrations. Lots of fun for the whole family. South Carolina amethyst on display. Sponsored by The Columbia Gem & Mineral Society. $5; free for ages sixteen and under. All military and their dependents, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 736-9317, ashrader@mindspring.com. www.cgams.org
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
JOHN CARIANI’S “ALMOST, MAINE”: 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lab Theatre. One of the most frequently produced plays of the last decade, “Almost, Maine” takes audiences to a mythical Maine town whose residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, we experience a series of nine variously heartbreaking and heartwarming vignettes, each exploring the ways in which we all strive to find love…almost. $5. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.
MONDAY, NOV. 21
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Monday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Cayce United Methodist Church. Singles age 55+ who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23
SOIL: AN EXHIBITION BY JAROD CHARZEWSKI: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. “Soil” is an exhibition of a site-specific installation that makes reference to the consumer culture of western civilizations and the speed at which we mass-produce, consume and reproduce goods and materials. The plethora of unsold materials used in the immersive landscape are abundant in the region of Columbia and is a minuscule portion of the tons of goods destined for the landfill daily. 1615 Senate St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
ANN BRODIE’S CAROLINA BALLET PRESENTS: “THE NUTCRACKER”: 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Township Auditorium. You’re invited to share the holiday magic of Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet annual production of “The Nutcracker”. Over 125 young dancers with nationally recognized guest artists, a full orchestra and chorus make this the way to start your holiday season. Doors open one hour prior to show time. $15.50. 1703 Taylor St. (803)-771-6303, www.thetownship.org
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
MAIN STREET ICE: 5-10 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MOONLIGHT: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $10. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-10 p.m. Nov. 25 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 25 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 25 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
ANN BRODIE’S CAROLINA BALLET PRESENTS: “THE NUTCRACKER”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at The Township Auditorium. You’re invited to share the holiday magic of Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet annual production of “The Nutcracker”. Over 125 young dancers with nationally recognized guest artists, a full orchestra and chorus make this the way to start your holiday season. Make it an evening to remember: have your photo taken with the sugar plum fairy during intermission and after the Friday night performance. Doors open one hour prior to show time. $20.50; student tickets $15.50. Student tickets are available at the Township Auditorium box office only. 1703 Taylor St. (803)-771-6303, www.thetownship.org
32ND ANNUAL JAMIL CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26 at Jamil Shrine Temple. Presented by the Jamil Sportsters. Over 100 local vendors. Handmade Christmas gifts not available in retail stores. Christmas ornaments, floral arrangements, wood carving, wood toys, leather items, on site monogramming, local honey, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, home baked goods, free parking and much more! Featuring baked goods by the Lady Sportsters and Christmas Music by The Scarred Worship Band (1-5 p.m.). $1. Children under 12, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 772-9380, http://jamilcraftshow.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 26 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 26 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 26 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
FAME AND FASHION: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF JOHN ENGSTEAD: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 27 at Columbia Museum of Art. In the spirit of Old Hollywood, the Columbia Museum of Art presents an exhibition featuring the movie star portraiture of photographer John Engstead in all its vintage glitz and glamour. Engstead began his career in 1926 when he was hired as an office boy for Paramount Studios. In 1927, he was promoted to art director after arranging creative photo sessions for actresses Clara Bow and Louise Brooks. After a photographers’ strike in 1932, he assumed the position of studio portrait photographer even though he had never photographed anyone. Actor Cary Grant posed for his practice shots. In 1941, Engstead started his own business in Los Angeles as an independent still photographer until his retirement in 1982. Free Sunday admission to the collection sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
32ND ANNUAL JAMIL CRAFT SHOW: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 27 at Jamil Shrine Temple. Presented by the Jamil Sportsters. Over 100 local vendors. Handmade Christmas gifts not available in retail stores. Christmas ornaments, floral arrangements, wood carving, wood toys, leather items, on site monogramming, local honey, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, home baked goods, free parking and much more! Featuring baked goods by the Lady Sportsters and Christmas Music by The Scarred Worship Band (1-5 p.m.). $1. Children under 12, free. 206 Jamil Rd. (803) 772-9380, http://jamilcraftshow.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-9 p.m. Nov. 27 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
ANN BRODIE’S CAROLINA BALLET PRESENTS: “THE NUTCRACKER”: 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at The Township Auditorium. You’re invited to share the holiday magic of Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet annual production of “The Nutcracker”. Over 125 young dancers with nationally recognized guest artists, a full orchestra and chorus make this the way to start your holiday season. Doors open one hour prior to show time. Orchestra, $20.50 (reserved seating); 1st Balcony, $15.50 (general admission); 2nd Balcony and Gallery, $12.50 (general admission) and student tickets for all areas are $12.50. Student tickets are available at the Township Auditorium box office only. Children 6 and under are free, but they must have a ticket, available at the Township Auditorium box office. 1703 Taylor St. (803)-771-6303, www.thetownship.org
MOONLIGHT: 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $8 for 3:30 p.m. show. $10 for all others. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 27 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 27 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Koger Center. The Ultimate Holiday Tradition! Chip Davis’s play has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for the past 30 years. Grammy award winner Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller. Their holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and continue to occupy top spots on Billboard’s Seasonal Charts every year. $49-$69. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 28 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
SUSTAINABLE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION 2016!: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at 701 Whaley. Sustainable Midlands is hosting a holiday party like no other and wants to see everyone there. Guests will have the chance to shop from over 60 of the finest local craftsmen, artisans, and specialty food vendors like Nana by Sally, Sallie’s Greatest, and The Crescent Olive. In addition to fabulous shopping opportunities, free food tastings will be offered by seven amazing local restaurants and catering companies: Arabesque on Devine, Blue Marlin, Kaminsky’s, Michael’s on Main, The Spotted Salamander, Whole Foods Catering, and The Wired Goat Café. $15. 701 Whaley St. www.facebook.com/events/1792291267649035
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 28 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 28 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 29 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 29 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MOONLIGHT: 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Nickelodeon. A young man deals with his dysfunctional home life and comes of age in Miami during the “War on Drugs” era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. $10. 1607 Main St. (803) 254-3433, (803) 254-8234, http://nickelodeon.org/films/moonlight/
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 29 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
FOUNTAIN ROOM FOLLIES: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Tapp’s Arts Center. An intimate evening of underground performance art, deep in the belly of Main Street. Featuring: Ashley Moore (Tiny Coven), Maria Palacio (Alegria Studio), Jessie Padget (Twisted Tribal), Alison Stratton, Caitliin Rhea and Jennifer Hill. $10 at the door, $7 in advance. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, www.tappsartscenter.com
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 30 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under. Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
PAMELA ANN VANDERVELDE GALLERY GRAND OPENING: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30 in Five Points. Visual and repurposing artist Pamela Ann Vandervelde’s gallery will feature the work of many prominent local and regional artists working in oils, watercolor, color pencil, and ceramics, including Charleston’s Steven Jordan and Kevin Rockwell, and potter Gary Dexter. There will be door prizes, food, adult beverages, live music, a reading of original poetry by Cassie Premo Steele, and a raffle with a chance to win a piece of original artwork. 631 Harden St., upstairs in Suites H and I.
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 30 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
RIVERBANKS ZOO 29TH ANNUAL LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2016: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Experience Columbia’s longest running holiday tradition. Nearly one million twinkling lights, warm memories and holiday cheer around the Jingle Bell Bonfire, animated images, nightly vists with Santa, hot cocoa, s’mores and other festive foods available to purchase. Guests are invited to meander through the park while soaking in the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Plus, Riverbanks is the only place in town where it snows every night. $11 adults, $9 children 2-12. All Riverbanks members receive one free visit. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
MAIN STREET ICE: 4-10 p.m. Dec. 2 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 2 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
USC DANCE STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Drayton Hall Theatre. The University of SC Dance Program will premiere original works by university dance artists. The semi-annual showcase of original student choreography is once again being directed by UofSC dance instructor Cindy Flach, and will feature a variety of dance styles, many with socially relevant themes. In total, 9 original works by student choreographers will be performed during the concert. $12 for students, $16 for UofSC Faculty/Staff, Military and Seniors, and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St.(803) 777-2551, https://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/
MAIN STREET ICE: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 3 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
MAIN STREET ICE: 1-9 p.m. Dec. 4 at Boyd Plaza. Main Street ICE, the City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink, returns for its fifth season. $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under. Active Duty Military with ID and Seniors age 55 and up, $8 (Monday through Sunday). Corner of Main and Hampton streets. For more information or to reserve your group reservation, please contact the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
HOLIDAYS LIGHTS ON THE RIVER: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 5 at Saluda Shoals Park. Holiday lights will be shining as brightly as ever this year. Visitors to the park will follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road sprinkled with lights on either side that features more than 1 million lights and 400 animated displays. New displays this year include a green giant in the Midwinter’s Dream area, a floating alligator in the Wetland and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display. After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, new tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 9-23. Guests also can take a spin on a new 30-by-40-foot ice skating rink located on the back deck of the Environmental Education Center. Skates will be provided. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-thru guests. The entrance has been moved to St. Andrews Road, where the lights will be visible from the road. Guests will now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Admission is $15 per car, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 per bus. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10. 6071 St. Andrews Rd., between Wendy’s and Aldi. For more information, (803) 772-3903
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
HECK THE DOLLS WITH CHARDONNAY: 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Firehouse Theatre, American Legion Post 193. This is the touching story of Sue, a bored and lonely resident of Aged Oaks Retirement Home. When Sue is visited by Emma, her teen-age granddaughter, Sue takes Emma and the audience on a raucous trip down memory lane as she recalls the holidays of her past. The audience quickly discovers that Sue and her old best friend Becky were the Lucy and Ethel of their day. Sue’s flashbacks, which are reenacted on the stage, remind us that the stresses of the holidays usually result in the best and funniest memories of life. An original show written by Lou Clyde and directed by Jim DeFelice, “Heck the Dolls” is based on characters introduced in the Chapin Theatre Company’s original production of “‘Tis the Season”, staged in 2014. $12, in advance. $15, adults and $14 for seniors and youth at the door. 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. (803) 240-8544, www.chapintheatre.org/2016/heck-the-dolls.html
