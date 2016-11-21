Go Columbia

November 21, 2016 11:20 AM

No Kanye for Columbia. Musician cancels rest of tour

By Erin Shaw

The remaining dates on Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour have been canceled, including his December stop at Colonial Life Arena, the venue announced Tuesday.

Tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase, the announcement said.

West had 22 remaining shows on his U.S. tour. The hip-hop star cut short his Sacramento concert Saturday after only a few songs and a rant about Beyonce, Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton. Then he canceled his Sunday show in Los Angeles.

In his tirade, West said, “I am here to change things. And things won’t change until people admit their own falsehoods. I got the visions, bro. That’s what I’ve been blessed with. My vision. I’m not always going to say things the perfect way, the right way. But I’m going to say how I feel.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show

