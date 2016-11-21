Tuesday is Pie Day at USC’s McCutchen House

National Pie Day (Jan. 23) and Pi Day (March 14) may be a ways off, but Tuesday is the annual Pie Day at McCutchen House on the University of South Carolina Horseshoe.
Staff and Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management students have been preparing and baking for the past week, filling orders for more than 700 Thanksgiving pies.
The House’s signature dessert – chocolate walnut pie – will be on sale for $12. Or pick up the ever-popular tomato pie kit for $15.
Proceeds from Pie Day fund McCutchen House operations and educational classes.
Customers can claim their pies from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Orders can be placed online through Tuesday morning at sc.edu/hrsm.
Susan Ardis contributed to this report.
