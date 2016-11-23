Beer and wine gift ideas for the holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays, which means its time to fa la la la la your way into the world and find gifts for friends and family.
Some of the people on your gift list might enjoy an assorted six-pack of craft brews or a nice bottle of Pinot over some sweater destined for the bottom of a drawer. So we’ve asked Mike “the Wine-Guy” Simmons and Ashley “Beer Fairy” Bower to suggest a few gift-worthy beers and wines this holiday season. This is definitely a list Santa might want to check twice.
Wine
“When you’re giving a gift of wine, you don’t always know exactly what the recipient likes to drink,” Simmons said. “The list I put together are wines that I’ve had a lot of people enjoy, have a good-looking bottle (not a must for good wine, but as a gift, it is a plus), and are readily available. Most of these should be easy to find at local bottle shops like Morganelli’s, Gourmet Shop, etc. In each category, I’ve listed a sparkling, a white, and a red.”
Under $15: St. Hilaire brut, Limoux, France; Luna Nuda pinot grigio, Trentinto-Alto Adige, Italy; Diseno malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
Under $25: La Marca prosecco, Veneto, Italy; Nobilo “Icon” sauvignon blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand; Simi cabernet, Alexander Valley, California
Under $35: Domaine Carneros brut, Carneros, California; Domaine ferret, Pouilly-Fuisse, France; Adelsheim pinot noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon
Under $45: Duval Leroy brut, Champagne, France; Cakebread chardonnay, Napa, California; Mt. Veeder Winery cabernet, Napa
Beer
“When giving the gift of beer, it’s good to have an idea of what the recipient likes to drink in mind,” Bower said. “I’ve split my gift suggestions into categories based on flavor profiles and then suggested a few beers for each at different price points.”
Beers wine drinkers will like: Jolly Pumpkin Baudelaire Beer iO Saison; Birds Fly South Brand New Eyes Saison; Captain Lawrence Barrel Select Gold
Beers coffee drinkers and fans of dark chocolate will like: Evil Twin Even More Jesus; Great Divide Oak Aged Yeti; Sixpoint 5 Beans Imperial Porter
Beers “hop heads” will like: Against the Grain Citra Ass Down; NoDa Hop Drop and Roll; Stillwater Nu-Tropic IPA
Beers for beginners: Sixpoint Sweet Action; Allagash White; Foothills Torch Pilsner
