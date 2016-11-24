Trenholm Artists Guild’s pop-up shop brims with creative gifts

Pop-up shops – boutiques that are around for just a season or less – are a popular retail trend. And, it’s easy to see why: customers can find merchandise not available elsewhere, building owners get to fill empty shopfronts and retailers can test the waters of a brick-and-mortar shop without a huge risk.
Friday, Trenholm Artists Guild (TAG) will open what might be called Columbia’s most creative pop up, the TAG Artisan’s Market.
“We’ve filled the shop with the work of more than 80 Columbia-area artists,” said Michael McGuirt, a guild member tasked with setting up the endeavor. “It’s a beautiful selection of original art that includes ceramics, paintings, photography, glassware, jewelry, baskets, books and more. Everything is handcrafted and unique and there’s a huge range of prices.”
Some of the artists whose work will be sold in the pop-up are painter Alicia Leeke, photographer Charles Hite, potter Nancy Grills and basketmaker and ceramicist Lee Sipe.
“It’s a wonderful space filled with a huge variety of subjects and styles of art,” said Grills, who specializes in mixed-clay vessels. One of the pieces she’ll have on display is a large handkerchief-style bowl done in porcelain, black and brown speckled clay. A coating of translucent glaze lets the colors of the clays shine through.
But don’t worry if you get there and it’s sold. “We’ll be constantly restocking between now and when we close on Christmas Eve,” said McGuirt. “You never know what treasures you’ll discover.”
The TAG Artisan’s Market is in the Shoppes at Woodhill, next to the UPS store. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.trenholmartistsguild.org
